Raekwon Davis | Defensive Tackle

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 315

Latest News

Alabama sophomore DL Raekwon Davis was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while outside a Tuscaloosa bar on early Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old was hospitalized. His injury is considered minor. Police say Davis was not targeted, but was instead hit by a stray bullet. The 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis was expected to start this season after serving in a reserve role last fall. Alabama has not yet commented on Davis' injury or his projected recovery timeline. The Tide open against Florida State on Saturday. Aug 27 - 2:13 PM
Source: Tuscaloosa News
