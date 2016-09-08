Raekwon Davis | Defensive Tackle Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 315

Latest News Recent News

Alabama sophomore DL Raekwon Davis was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while outside a Tuscaloosa bar on early Sunday morning. The 20-year-old was hospitalized. His injury is considered minor. Police say Davis was not targeted, but was instead hit by a stray bullet. The 6-foot-7, 306-pound Davis was expected to start this season after serving in a reserve role last fall. Alabama has not yet commented on Davis' injury or his projected recovery timeline. The Tide open against Florida State on Saturday. Source: Tuscaloosa News

Alabama freshman DT Raekwon Davis has received the academic all-clear from the NCAA. Davis sat out Saturday's stomping of USC due to undisclosed academic issues. With those squared away, the next question is when the hulking 6-foot-7, 318-pound defensive lineman might be able to contribute to HC Nick Saban's defense (as if it needs help). Said Saban, "I don't know if we can get him ready to play in this [Saturday's game against Western Kentucky]. It's certainly going to be a work in progress for us to get him ready to play down the road and offer some depth in the defensive line." Rivals ranked Davis as the No. 88 prospect for the 2016 class. Source: AL.com

ESPN recruitment analyst Tom Luginbill questions whether Alabama four-star DT commitment Raekwaon Davis will be an every-down player at the collegiate level. Luginbill tossed forth a multitude of rhetorical questions. "Can [Davis] be an every-down player? Can he condition himself? What does he bring as a disruptive force if in the game on a passing down?" It's not all darkness, though. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder is a "big, physical, tough and very, very strong player at the point of attack," notes the ESPN analyst, who earlier wrote that even if the Tide use Davis in a limited capacity at first, he could still see the field as a freshman. Source: ESPN Insider