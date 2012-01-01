Player Page

Rashard Lawrence | Defensive Tackle

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 309

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is hopeful that sophomore DT Rashard Lawrence (undisclosed) will return on Saturday versus Syracuse.
Lawrence has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. He has been seen wearing a walking boot. Since he was able to return to practice last week, we'd expect to see him this weekend against the Orange. Sep 18 - 5:13 PM
Source: Baton Rouge Advocate
