Rashard Lawrence | Defensive Tackle Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 309

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is hopeful that sophomore DT Rashard Lawrence (undisclosed) will return on Saturday versus Syracuse. Lawrence has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. He has been seen wearing a walking boot. Since he was able to return to practice last week, we'd expect to see him this weekend against the Orange. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate

LSU sophomore DT Rashard Lawrence (undisclosed) practiced in a full-contact purple jersey on Tuesday. Lawrence was withheld from practice last week, and was spotted on the sidelines wearing a walking boot during the Chattanooga game. Hopefully this news puts him on track to return to game action this week. Source: SEC Country

LSU HC Ed Orgeron announced that sophomore DT Rashard Lawrence (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game against Chattanooga. Lawrence (6'3, 300) was seen limping in Saturday's game against BYU, so the injury almost assuredly is leg-related. A five-star recruit, Lawrence had four tackles and half a sack in his action against the Cougars. Redshirt freshman Logan Allen will start in his place. Source: SEC Country