Jack Allison | Quarterback

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 190

Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison will transfer.
This transfer is something of a surprising one, as while Allison did suffer a concussion and shoulder injury during an early scrimmage, there had been no indication that he was feeling antsy about his place with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder was a four-recruit for the 2016 cycle. Should he transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. With Allison heading out the door, one of redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs or redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier figures to step into the shoes of the draft-bound Brad Kaaya come the start of the 2017 campaign. Apr 25 - 7:25 PM
Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter
