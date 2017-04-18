Jack Allison | Quarterback Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 190

Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison will transfer. This transfer is something of a surprising one, as while Allison did suffer a concussion and shoulder injury during an early scrimmage, there had been no indication that he was feeling antsy about his place with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder was a four-recruit for the 2016 cycle. Should he transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. With Allison heading out the door, one of redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs or redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier figures to step into the shoes of the draft-bound Brad Kaaya come the start of the 2017 campaign. Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter

Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison (shoulder, head) returned to practice on Tuesday. Allison was roughed up in Miami's scrimmage on April 8, suffering both a concussion and a minor shoulder sprain. Neither injury is considered a long-term concern, though the healing time on concussions can vary all over the map. Along with Allison, redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier are vying for the right to replace draft-bound gunslinger Brad Kaaya. It would be a surprise if HC Mark Richt named a starter before the start of August camp. Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan reports that Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison suffered a minor AC sprain in the shoulder during Saturday's scrimmage. Hurricanes HC Mark Richt opted to live on the wild side in Saturday's scrimmage, allowing the defense to hit his quarterbacks. That decision to play it rough-and-tumble came back to bite in the second half, when Allison was taken down by one of Miami's defensive ends, injuring his shoulder in the process. Per the Herald, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Allison will not require surgery for this injury. The outlet further relays that among Allison, redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier, it was Shirreffs who performed the best. The team is looking to replace the draft-departed Brad Kaaya this offseason. There is no clear leader in the clubhouse right now and an open competition into August camp should probably be expected. Source: Miami Herald