Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jack Allison | Quarterback
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison will transfer.
This transfer is something of a surprising one, as while Allison did suffer a concussion and shoulder injury during an early scrimmage, there had been no indication that he was feeling antsy about his place with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder was a four-recruit for the 2016 cycle. Should he transfer to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. With Allison heading out the door, one of redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs or redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier figures to step into the shoes of the draft-bound Brad Kaaya come the start of the 2017 campaign.
Apr 25 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Tim Reynolds on Twitter
Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison (shoulder, head) returned to practice on Tuesday.
Allison was roughed up in Miami's scrimmage on April 8, suffering both a concussion and a minor shoulder sprain. Neither injury is considered a long-term concern, though the healing time on concussions can vary all over the map. Along with Allison, redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier are vying for the right to replace draft-bound gunslinger Brad Kaaya. It would be a surprise if HC Mark Richt named a starter before the start of August camp.
Apr 18 - 5:41 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
The Miami Herald's Susan Miller Degnan reports that Miami redshirt freshman QB Jack Allison suffered a minor AC sprain in the shoulder during Saturday's scrimmage.
Hurricanes HC Mark Richt opted to live on the wild side in Saturday's scrimmage, allowing the defense to hit his quarterbacks. That decision to play it rough-and-tumble came back to bite in the second half, when Allison was taken down by one of Miami's defensive ends, injuring his shoulder in the process. Per the Herald, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Allison will not require surgery for this injury. The outlet further relays that among Allison, redshirt sophomore QB Evan Shirreffs and redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier, it was Shirreffs who performed the best. The team is looking to replace the draft-departed Brad Kaaya this offseason. There is no clear leader in the clubhouse right now and an open competition into August camp should probably be expected.
Apr 9 - 3:36 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Miami beat writer Josh Newberg believes the school could turn sophomore to be Jack Allison as the team's next QB.
Allison was recruited by Al Golden and stuck with his commitment. He was widely viewed as a 4-star recruit. It will be an interesting offseason with plenty of turnover for Miami.
Jan 3 - 11:24 AM
Source:
Josh Newberg on Twitter
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
Apr 25 - 7:25 PM
Miami QB Allison (various) back at practice
Apr 18 - 5:41 PM
Miami QB Allison reportedly sprains shoulder
Apr 9 - 3:36 PM
Is Jack Allison Miami's Kaaya replacement?
Jan 3 - 11:24 AM
More Jack Allison Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Josh Norris reveals his second to last mock draft, with a new pick at No. 2.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
»
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
»
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Miami QB Jack Allison decides to transfer
»
Report: Seattle, Atlanta discussing pick swap
»
Silver: CLE talking trade-up w/ three teams
»
Charles Walker has battled w/ depression
»
Report: CB Conley won't attend the NFL Draft
»
OSU CB Gareon Conley accused of rape
»
Watson: You'll regret taking Trubisky over me
»
CB Jones (Achilles) given 4-6 month timeline
»
Foreman's infant son died during last season
»
King: Ballard/IND desperate for a pass rusher
»
King: Bears are big Solomon Thomas fans
»
Report: Pat Fitzgerald receives 10-year ext.
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
