Thaddeus Moss | Tight End

The three-star 2016 recruit didn't elaborate on his decision. As a freshman, Thaddeus, the son of Randy Moss, caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown while starting three games. He'll have to sit out next season if he transfers to another FBS program.

Three-star TE Thaddeus Moss committed to NC State.

If you happen to hear more about Moss than your average three-star tight end recruit, it's because he's the son of NFL world-destroyer Randy Moss. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder out of Mallard Creek High School said, "It's close to home, it felt right, and they kept it real with me from day one. NC State was the first team to offer, and loyalty was rewarded." Texas A&M was the other finalist for his heart. While he has to continue to improve his blocking, Scout.com's analysis team sees a lot of upside here, as Moss is already a polished route-runner.