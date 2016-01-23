Player Page

Thaddeus Moss | Tight End

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240

NC Sate sophomore TE Thaddeus Moss announced that he will transfer.
The three-star 2016 recruit didn't elaborate on his decision. As a freshman, Thaddeus, the son of Randy Moss, caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown while starting three games. He'll have to sit out next season if he transfers to another FBS program. Apr 14 - 2:14 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
