Alexander Mattison | Running Back Team: Boise State Broncos Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison (undisclosed) returned to practice on Tuesday. Mattison had missed two weeks of practice due to what HC Bryan Harsin has termed "a few things." While he has returned in the lead-up to Saturday's opener against Troy, there is enough concern within the program -- either regarding potential rust or potential lingering injury -- that Mattison was listed as a co-starter with Ryan Wolpin when the Broncos released their Week 1 depth chart for this weekend's opener against Troy. Source: Dave Southorn on Twitter

Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison did not take part in Saturday's scrimmage for reasons unknown. "A few things have kept him out for a little bit, but he should be back here hopefully soon and we’ll get him rocking and rolling," said HC Bryan Harsin. Harsin did not offer more specifics as to what has kept the 6-foot, 200-pound Mattison on the sidelines of late, but there are no indications that this is related to either a disciplinary measure or an academic issue. So long as he is able to return to the team in short order, he is expected to receive the first crack at replacing the ultra-productive Jeremy McNichols this season. Ryan Wolpin would be in line for increased carries if Mattison is limited early. Source: Idaho Statesman

Boise State junior QB Brett Rypien said that sophomore RB Alexander Mattison's "physicality really [stands] out to me." "I’m really excited for him. I think he’ll have a breakout year," Rypien said. This past season, Mattison (6'/200) rushed for 328 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns while playing behind Jeremy McNichols. Boise State has churned out a 1,000-yard rusher each of the last eight seasons. Mattison's health will be something to monitor throughout camp and into the season -- he underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum this offseason. If anything were to happen to the sophomore, Ryan Wolpin would be in line for starter carries. Source: Idaho Statesman