Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
|
Full Depth Charts
Alexander Mattison | Running Back
Team:
Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison (undisclosed) returned to practice on Tuesday.
Mattison had missed two weeks of practice due to what HC Bryan Harsin has termed "a few things." While he has returned in the lead-up to Saturday's opener against Troy, there is enough concern within the program -- either regarding potential rust or potential lingering injury -- that Mattison was listed as a co-starter with Ryan Wolpin when the Broncos released their Week 1 depth chart for this weekend's opener against Troy.
Aug 29 - 6:28 PM
Source:
Dave Southorn on Twitter
Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison did not take part in Saturday's scrimmage for reasons unknown.
"A few things have kept him out for a little bit, but he should be back here hopefully soon and we’ll get him rocking and rolling," said HC Bryan Harsin. Harsin did not offer more specifics as to what has kept the 6-foot, 200-pound Mattison on the sidelines of late, but there are no indications that this is related to either a disciplinary measure or an academic issue. So long as he is able to return to the team in short order, he is expected to receive the first crack at replacing the ultra-productive Jeremy McNichols this season. Ryan Wolpin would be in line for increased carries if Mattison is limited early.
Aug 24 - 5:21 PM
Source:
Idaho Statesman
Boise State junior QB Brett Rypien said that sophomore RB Alexander Mattison's "physicality really [stands] out to me."
"I’m really excited for him. I think he’ll have a breakout year," Rypien said. This past season, Mattison (6'/200) rushed for 328 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns while playing behind Jeremy McNichols. Boise State has churned out a 1,000-yard rusher each of the last eight seasons. Mattison's health will be something to monitor throughout camp and into the season -- he underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum this offseason. If anything were to happen to the sophomore, Ryan Wolpin would be in line for starter carries.
Aug 7 - 4:49 PM
Source:
Idaho Statesman
The Idaho Statesman's Dave Southorn writes that Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison will "be the Broncos’ No. 1 back coming into the fall."
Mattison, a three-star recruit for the 2016 cycle, was unable to participate in contact practice this spring due to an offseason shoulder surgery, but it looks like he won't be Wally Pipped in the competition to replace NFL-bound back Jeremy McNichols. This past season, the 6-foot, 200-pound Mattison rushed for 328 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. As for the team's depth at the position, Ryan Wolpin, Robert Mahone and Drake Beasley could all see work to varying degrees behind Mattison during the coming season.
May 5 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Idaho Statesman
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Aug 29 - 6:28 PM
Alexander Mattison sits out BSU scrimmage
Aug 24 - 5:21 PM
BSU excited to see RB Mattison in action
Aug 7 - 4:49 PM
Mattison in line to take over for McNichols
May 5 - 7:25 PM
More Alexander Mattison Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(713)
2
A. Richards
MIA
(697)
3
M. Zaire
UF
(690)
4
D. Law
UAB
(648)
5
A. Key
LSU
(580)
6
D. Johnson
FAU
(575)
7
K. Hunt
TOL
(546)
8
J. Franklin
PSU
(481)
9
J. Fisher
FSU
(471)
10
A. Briles
BAY
(465)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Ohio State, Alabama, USC and FSU are all in line for a Playoff run as Rotoworld's CFB season-preview series draws to a close.
