Player Page

Alexander Mattison | Running Back

Team: Boise State Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Boise State sophomore RB Alexander Mattison (undisclosed) returned to practice on Tuesday.
Mattison had missed two weeks of practice due to what HC Bryan Harsin has termed "a few things." While he has returned in the lead-up to Saturday's opener against Troy, there is enough concern within the program -- either regarding potential rust or potential lingering injury -- that Mattison was listed as a co-starter with Ryan Wolpin when the Broncos released their Week 1 depth chart for this weekend's opener against Troy. Aug 29 - 6:28 PM
Source: Dave Southorn on Twitter
More Alexander Mattison Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 