Seven Miami players did not make the trip to the Russell Athletic Bowl for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program.

No further information as to the cause of this punishment, but the following players are not making Miami's Athletic Bowl showdown with West Virginia: WR O'Juan Carney, TE Jovani Haskins, TE Michael Irvin Jr., DB Jeff James Jr., DL Tyreic Martin, DL Gerald Willis and DB Cedrick Wright. Willis is the biggest impact player in that lot, having recorded 19 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. He was also suspended for the season-opener. Further information regarding the precipitating incident here could surface in the coming days. Miami and West Virginia will have their bowl date on December 28.