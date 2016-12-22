Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Age / DOB: (22) / 8/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that nobody seems to know whether or not North Carolina redshirt junior QB Mitch Trubisky is leaning towards declaring for the Draft. "The North Carolina junior has met with agents yet no one I’ve spoken with, including people associated with UNC, can say for sure what they believe Trubisky is going to do," Pauline wrote. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Trubisky is ranked by some as the No. 1 draft-eligible quarterback. CBS recently mocked him No. 2 overall to the 49ers. "With a quick release and accurate arm, Trubisky is able to quickly diagnose pre-snap and find favorable matchups to attack," Dane Brugler wrote. "He also has above average athleticism for the position to run zone-read and other option play calls." Source: Draft Analyst

Three of five scouts who spoke with NFL Media indicated that North Carolina redshirt junior QB Mitch Trubisky has the most to gain from his bowl performance. Trubisky will be facing off with Stanford in the Hyundai Sun Bowl on December 30. One scout believes that "a big game here will start the hype train," while another wants to see how the 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt junior handles the spotlight. "He can create a little separation with a big performance," said a third evaluator. Trubisky indicated earlier this week that he had received a first-round draft grade from the college advisory committee. He hasn't officially declared yet -- that figures to come after the Sun Bowl -- but it would be a surprise if he didn't take a jump into the 2017 draft pool when all is said and done. Source: NFL.com

North Carolina redshirt junior QB Mitch Trubisky revealed that he has received a first-round grade from the college advisory committee. "I’m not letting it take up too much of my time or letting it stress me out that much," Trubisky said, adding, "I’m just trying to gain as much information as possible and trying to figure out what’s best for me, but at the same time, just staying focused for the bowl game." The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is expected to make his draft decision once UNC has squared off with Stanford in the Sun Bowl on December 30. Last week, a rival scout forwarded to the New York Daily News that the Jets are currently hot for Trubisky, saying that they "love that kid" and "[t]hat's their guy." He could potentially be the first quarterback off the board come the spring draft. In 12 games this season, Trubisky has thrown for 3,468 yards while posting a 28/4 TD/INT ratio. Source: Scout.com