Player Page

Mitch Trubisky | Quarterback

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that nobody seems to know whether or not North Carolina redshirt junior QB Mitch Trubisky is leaning towards declaring for the Draft.
"The North Carolina junior has met with agents yet no one I’ve spoken with, including people associated with UNC, can say for sure what they believe Trubisky is going to do," Pauline wrote. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Trubisky is ranked by some as the No. 1 draft-eligible quarterback. CBS recently mocked him No. 2 overall to the 49ers. "With a quick release and accurate arm, Trubisky is able to quickly diagnose pre-snap and find favorable matchups to attack," Dane Brugler wrote. "He also has above average athleticism for the position to run zone-read and other option play calls." Jan 4 - 1:19 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Mitch Trubisky Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 