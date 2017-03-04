Mitchell Trubisky | Quarterback Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Age / DOB: (22) / 8/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220

Packers beat writer Bob McGinn spoke with one NFL scout who said UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky is his top prospect in the draft. "I wanted to compare him to (Brett) Favre but he’s a much better athlete than Favre and he’s faster than Favre," the evaluator told McGinn. Yes, you read that correctly. An NFL scout wants to compare a college prospect with 13 total starts to Brett Favre. The scout then praised Trubisky mobility and called him a Marcus Mariota-type. We can conceivably understand the top overall ranking since Trubisky plays quarterback and a prospect with a quality starter game should be at the top of boards. But he's not Brett Favre. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The MMQB's Robert Klemko would "be shocked" if the 49ers select a QB in the first round based on what he has heard at the NFL Combine. "I don’t think Shanahan wants to go into his first head-coaching job with a daisy-fresh rookie at quarterback—at least, not any one of the daisy-fresh rookies available in 2017," Klemko writes. Based on previous years, if a quarterback is selected in the first round, he will start at least a few games in 2017. If that pick is in the top five, that quarterback is in line for even more starts. Free agency sets up the draft for many teams, and right now the 49ers have no quarterbacks on the roster. The portrait will come together closer to the draft. Source: The MMQB

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns are "strongly considering" taking North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick. With Browns HC Hue Jackson not certain that his favored quarterback will still be available at pick No. 12 (we would tend to think Trubisky won't be around at that point), they could pull off a shocker and simply take the UNC signal-caller at No. 1. NFL Network's Mike Silver said on Wednesday, "I'm almost positive that they'll do the no-brainer thing at No. 1 and take Myles Garrett." Concur, but assuming Cabot's report is accurate, consider Trubisky a very dark horse to go No. 1 overall. Source: cleveland.com