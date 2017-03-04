Player Page

Mitchell Trubisky | Quarterback

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220

Packers beat writer Bob McGinn spoke with one NFL scout who said UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky is his top prospect in the draft.
"I wanted to compare him to (Brett) Favre but he’s a much better athlete than Favre and he’s faster than Favre," the evaluator told McGinn. Yes, you read that correctly. An NFL scout wants to compare a college prospect with 13 total starts to Brett Favre. The scout then praised Trubisky mobility and called him a Marcus Mariota-type. We can conceivably understand the top overall ranking since Trubisky plays quarterback and a prospect with a quality starter game should be at the top of boards. But he's not Brett Favre. Mar 7 - 11:42 AM
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
