Chip Lindsey | Center
Team:
Auburn Tigers
Latest News
Recent News
Auburn hired Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey to serve in the same capacity.
Lindsey replaces Rhett Lashlee, who accepted the offensive-coordinating position at UConn earlier this month. In a statement, Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said, "Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession." As to the last point of Malzahn's statement, Lindsey has been hot in the head-coaching rumor mill each of the past two seasons (connected with jobs to Southern Miss and Georgia State). It wouldn't be a surprise to see him land a lead position next offseason. For now, though, he will work to help Baylor transfer QB Jarrett Stidham transform a Auburn offense which often lacked passing juice under Lashlee. To whit, the Tigers ranked 112th in passing offense this past season. Lindsey previously worked with Auburn as offensive analyst during the 2013 season.
Jan 21 - 1:36 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg relays that Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey has been in contact with Georgia State regarding their vacant head-coaching position.
Lindsey was a hotly-rumored candidate to take over as head coach at Southern Miss last winter. Jay Hopson ultimately landed that gig. Looks like Lindsey is trying once more to hop onto the coaching carousel. Georgia State fired HC Trent Miles in mid-November. The Panthers finished the campaign holding a dismal 3-9 record.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey, a leading candidate to become Southern Miss' head coach, will remain with the Sun Devils.
Once Todd Monken shockingly left Southern Miss to become Dirk Koetter's offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lindsey became the No. 1 candidate to replace him. Lindsey served as USM's OC last year before being lured by Sun Devils coach Todd Graham to the dessert to replace Mike Norvell, who left to become the head coach at Memphis. Lindsey has decided to honor his commitment to ASU and pull out of the Eagles' coaching search.
Tue, Jan 26, 2016 01:40:00 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
Jan 21 - 1:36 PM
Report: Lindsey in touch w/ Georgia State
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 07:45:00 PM
ASU OC Lindsey to stay, spurns USM's advances
Tue, Jan 26, 2016 01:40:00 PM
More Chip Lindsey Player News
