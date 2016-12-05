Chip Lindsey | Center Team: Auburn Tigers

Auburn hired Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey to serve in the same capacity. Lindsey replaces Rhett Lashlee, who accepted the offensive-coordinating position at UConn earlier this month. In a statement, Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said, "Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession." As to the last point of Malzahn's statement, Lindsey has been hot in the head-coaching rumor mill each of the past two seasons (connected with jobs to Southern Miss and Georgia State). It wouldn't be a surprise to see him land a lead position next offseason. For now, though, he will work to help Baylor transfer QB Jarrett Stidham transform a Auburn offense which often lacked passing juice under Lashlee. To whit, the Tigers ranked 112th in passing offense this past season. Lindsey previously worked with Auburn as offensive analyst during the 2013 season. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg relays that Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey has been in contact with Georgia State regarding their vacant head-coaching position. Lindsey was a hotly-rumored candidate to take over as head coach at Southern Miss last winter. Jay Hopson ultimately landed that gig. Looks like Lindsey is trying once more to hop onto the coaching carousel. Georgia State fired HC Trent Miles in mid-November. The Panthers finished the campaign holding a dismal 3-9 record. Source: ESPN.com