Chip Lindsey | Center

Team: Auburn Tigers

Auburn hired Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey to serve in the same capacity.
Lindsey replaces Rhett Lashlee, who accepted the offensive-coordinating position at UConn earlier this month. In a statement, Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said, "Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession." As to the last point of Malzahn's statement, Lindsey has been hot in the head-coaching rumor mill each of the past two seasons (connected with jobs to Southern Miss and Georgia State). It wouldn't be a surprise to see him land a lead position next offseason. For now, though, he will work to help Baylor transfer QB Jarrett Stidham transform a Auburn offense which often lacked passing juice under Lashlee. To whit, the Tigers ranked 112th in passing offense this past season. Lindsey previously worked with Auburn as offensive analyst during the 2013 season. Jan 21 - 1:36 PM
Source: ESPN.com
