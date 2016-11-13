Player Page

Demetris Robertson | Wide Receiver

Team: California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against USC.
Robertson also missed last Saturday's win over Ole Miss due to the undisclosed injury concern. Look for Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa to see expanded looks in his absence. Sep 23 - 3:20 PM
Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter
More Demetris Robertson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 