Demetris Robertson | Wide Receiver Team: California Golden Bears Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 180

Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against USC. Robertson also missed last Saturday's win over Ole Miss due to the undisclosed injury concern. Look for Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa to see expanded looks in his absence. Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter

Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson did not play in Saturday's win over Ole Miss due to an undisclosed injury concern. The extent of Robertson's injury has not yet been divulged, but we should receive an update on Monday. In two games this season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has caught seven passes for 70 yards while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson logged a 10.77s 100-meter dash in April. Robertson, a member of the Cal track squad, clocked a 4.34s 40-yard dash at Nike's The Opening football camp in 2015 as a high school senior. The former five-star recruit had 50 catches and 767 yards as a true freshman to break Cal records previously held by Keenan Allen and DeSean Jackson, respectively. He enters 2017 as the Golden Bears' undisputed No. 1 receiver. Source: NFL.com