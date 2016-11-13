Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Demetris Robertson | Wide Receiver
Team:
California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against USC.
Robertson also missed last Saturday's win over Ole Miss due to the undisclosed injury concern. Look for Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa to see expanded looks in his absence.
Sep 23 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Rusty Simmons on Twitter
Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson did not play in Saturday's win over Ole Miss due to an undisclosed injury concern.
The extent of Robertson's injury has not yet been divulged, but we should receive an update on Monday. In two games this season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has caught seven passes for 70 yards while rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Sep 17 - 12:18 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Cal sophomore WR Demetris Robertson logged a 10.77s 100-meter dash in April.
Robertson, a member of the Cal track squad, clocked a 4.34s 40-yard dash at Nike's The Opening football camp in 2015 as a high school senior. The former five-star recruit had 50 catches and 767 yards as a true freshman to break Cal records previously held by Keenan Allen and DeSean Jackson, respectively. He enters 2017 as the Golden Bears' undisputed No. 1 receiver.
Jun 1 - 3:59 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Cal freshman WR Demetris Robertson caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's blowout loss to Washington State.
For whatever else is happening with Cal right now -- they have lost four of their last five games -- they at least have one shining gem to look upon. That would be Robertson. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound freshman put forth his best receiving effort of his young career on Saturday, averaging 23.5 yards per reception while tying his second-best receptions total this season. Through 10 games, he is working on a 44-692-7 receiving line. Assuming Cal can figure out its post-Davis Webb quarterbacking situation after the season, Robertson could be in for a true breakout 2017 campaign.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 11:05:00 AM
Demetris Robertson (undisclosed) out again
Sep 23 - 3:20 PM
Demetris Robertson (undisclosed) sits Sat.
Sep 17 - 12:18 PM
Cal WR Robertson clocks 10.77s 100-meter dash
Jun 1 - 3:59 PM
Frosh Robinson comes into own against Wazzu
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 11:05:00 AM
More Demetris Robertson Player News
Team News
Headlines
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Thor Nystrom anticipates 'dogs barking this weekend as he breaks down TCU-Oklahoma St., Iowa-Penn St., Purdue-Michigan and more.
