Jarrett Guarantano | Quarterback Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (19) / 11/14/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano missed Friday's practice due to a family emergency. "He unfortunately had a death in the family. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Guarantano family," said HC Butch Jones. "He's actually on a plane right now coming back to Knoxville. We'll have him in meetings late tonight." Guarantano is competing with Quinten Dormady for the right to replace Joshua Dobbs as starter for the coming season. Source: 247Sports

ESPN's Edward Aschoff writes that Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano "has some ground to make up over the summer and during fall camp." Guarantano was considered the likely favorite to replace Josh Dobbs entering the offseason, but a strong spring from junior QB Quinten Dormady looks to have put him a step back in the quarterback competition. Writes Aschoff, "As it stands now, Dormady is essentially the 1A quarterback and Guarantano is 1B. It's a good problem to have going into summer, but these are the months when a true leader emerges." Clarity should come with August camp, but until then, this remains an open competition. Source: ESPN.com

Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano is spending his spring break working with QB coach George Whitfield in San Diego. Guarantano is competing for the starting quarterback job vacated by the graduation of Joshua Dobbs. In California, Guarantano is training alongside Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Indiana’s Richard Lagow and Wyoming’s Josh Allen. Whitfield met Guarantano during the Nike Elite 11 competition in 2015. "I remember seeing Jarrett and thinking ‘Oh my goodness,'" Whitfield said. Coming out of the prep ranks, ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill deemed the 6-foot-4, 194-pounder an "athletic signal-caller who can really throw it" and noted that his "arm talent and velocity are exceptional." Source: knoxnews.com