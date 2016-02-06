Welcome,
Jarrett Guarantano | Quarterback
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 11/14/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano missed Friday's practice due to a family emergency.
"He unfortunately had a death in the family. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Guarantano family," said HC Butch Jones. "He's actually on a plane right now coming back to Knoxville. We'll have him in meetings late tonight." Guarantano is competing with Quinten Dormady for the right to replace Joshua Dobbs as starter for the coming season.
Aug 11 - 6:55 PM
Source:
247Sports
ESPN's Edward Aschoff writes that Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano "has some ground to make up over the summer and during fall camp."
Guarantano was considered the likely favorite to replace Josh Dobbs entering the offseason, but a strong spring from junior QB Quinten Dormady looks to have put him a step back in the quarterback competition. Writes Aschoff, "As it stands now, Dormady is essentially the 1A quarterback and Guarantano is 1B. It's a good problem to have going into summer, but these are the months when a true leader emerges." Clarity should come with August camp, but until then, this remains an open competition.
May 14 - 12:14 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano is spending his spring break working with QB coach George Whitfield in San Diego.
Guarantano is competing for the starting quarterback job vacated by the graduation of Joshua Dobbs. In California, Guarantano is training alongside Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, TCU’s Kenny Hill, Indiana’s Richard Lagow and Wyoming’s Josh Allen. Whitfield met Guarantano during the Nike Elite 11 competition in 2015. "I remember seeing Jarrett and thinking ‘Oh my goodness,'" Whitfield said. Coming out of the prep ranks, ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill deemed the 6-foot-4, 194-pounder an "athletic signal-caller who can really throw it" and noted that his "arm talent and velocity are exceptional."
Mar 15 - 4:05 PM
Source:
knoxnews.com
Sports Illustrated's Colin Becht notes that Tennessee four-star QB Jarrett Guarantano "shows great accuracy both from the pocket and on the run and knows how to read defenses."
Barring something weird, Guarantano will sit behind starter Joshua Dobbs during the coming season. The 6-foot-4, 194-pounder told Sports Illustrated that he believes Tennessee offers a comfortable fit, one where the offense won't be asking him to run at every turn. Guarantano also indicated that he's currently working on his footwork and touch throws. His velocity is stellar, but as ESPN's Tom Luginbill has noted, "there isn't subtle nuance to his game yet." Come 2017, he figures to be in the conversation to start.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:53:00 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Aug 11 - 6:55 PM
Vols QB Guarantano has work ahead to win job
May 14 - 12:14 PM
QB Guarantano works on craft with Whitfield
Mar 15 - 4:05 PM
Guarantano has talent to push for job in '17
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:53:00 PM
More Jarrett Guarantano Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1211)
2
L. Gonsioroski
TTU
(1026)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(667)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(539)
5
N. Saban
AL
(492)
6
D. Lawrence
CLE
(489)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(484)
8
B. Scarbrough
AL
(477)
9
K. Chaisson
LSU
(468)
10
D. Clawson
WF
(459)
Tennessee Volunteers Tickets
Headlines
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Thor Nystrom breaks his CFB fantasy WR rankings into tiers and points you away from stay-aways and towards sleepers.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
»
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
»
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
»
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
»
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
»
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
»
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
»
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
»
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
»
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
»
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
»
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
