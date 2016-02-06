Player Page

Jarrett Guarantano | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/14/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205

Tennessee redshirt freshman QB Justin Guarantano missed Friday's practice due to a family emergency.
"He unfortunately had a death in the family. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Guarantano family," said HC Butch Jones. "He's actually on a plane right now coming back to Knoxville. We'll have him in meetings late tonight." Guarantano is competing with Quinten Dormady for the right to replace Joshua Dobbs as starter for the coming season. Aug 11 - 6:55 PM
Source: 247Sports
