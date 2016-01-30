Rayshad Lewis | Wide Receiver

Utah State sophomore WR/CB Rayshad Lewis will transfer.

Rayshad, the son of Ray Lewis, had 40 catches for 476 yards last year in his true freshman season. His defection is a big blow to the Aggies. Lewis was one of the offense's top playmakers and he was expected to possibly play both ways and also return punts this fall. If Lewis bolts to another FBS program -- and there will be plenty of interest -- than he'll have to sit out a season.