Rayshad Lewis | Wide Receiver
Team:
Utah State Aggies
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Utah State sophomore WR/CB Rayshad Lewis will transfer.
Rayshad, the son of Ray Lewis, had 40 catches for 476 yards last year in his true freshman season. His defection is a big blow to the Aggies. Lewis was one of the offense's top playmakers and he was expected to possibly play both ways and also return punts this fall. If Lewis bolts to another FBS program -- and there will be plenty of interest -- than he'll have to sit out a season.
Apr 21 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Two-star WR/CB Rayshad Lewis committed to Utah State on Tuesday.
Lewis publicized his commitment with a Twitter post that included a famous face--that would be Ray Lewis, Rayshad's father. As for the junior Lewis, he's a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiving prospect, though he might end up playing corner for the Aggies. He's not an all-world recruit, but received offers from the likes of Idaho, Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic before his visit to Utah State last weekend worked to seal the deal.
Sat, Jan 30, 2016 12:14:00 PM
Source:
Rayshad Lewis on Twitter
Ray Lewis' son, USU WR Lewis, will transfer
Apr 21 - 2:46 PM
Ray Lewis' son commits to Utah State
Sat, Jan 30, 2016 12:14:00 PM
More Rayshad Lewis Player News
