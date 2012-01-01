Player Page

Tyrie Cleveland | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190

Florida sophomore WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) is likely to miss Saturday's game against LSU.
Cleveland (6'2/205) suffered the injury against Vanderbilt, and it's believed the sprain is of the high-ankle variety. With that being the case, this could be a multiple week injury for the Gators' top receiver. We'll have more as the week progresses. Oct 2 - 1:09 PM
Source: Only Gators
