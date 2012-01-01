Tyrie Cleveland | Wide Receiver Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190

Florida sophomore WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) is likely to miss Saturday's game against LSU. Cleveland (6'2/205) suffered the injury against Vanderbilt, and it's believed the sprain is of the high-ankle variety. With that being the case, this could be a multiple week injury for the Gators' top receiver. We'll have more as the week progresses. Source: Only Gators

Florida sophomore WR Tyrie Cleveland is working through a sore shoulder. There are no indications at this juncture that Cleveland is in danger of missing Saturday's showdown with Vanderbilt. He's done exciting work in emerging as the team's leading wideout in the absence of Antonio Callaway, having caught 13 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns while averaging 19.9 yards per reception. Much of this statistical output has come in Florida's last two games -- in that space, Cleveland owns a 9-203-2 receiving line. Source: Edgar Thompson on Twitter

Florida sophomore WR Tyrie Cleveland caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-27 win over Kentucky. One week after Cleveland ended Tennessee on a sprint to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown grab as time expired, no miracle long bombs were in the cards on Saturday. The speedy sophomore did come through with a 45-yard touchdown grab near the end of the first half, though, and has now caught nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games. He has started to come into his own as the team's most dangerous wideout in the absence of the still-suspended Antonio Callaway.