Jeremy Sprinkle | Tight End

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6-6 / 255

Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended for Thursday's Belk Bowl showdown with Virginia Tech.
File this one under "boys will be boys at the worst possible times." SEC Country's Jason Kersey is reporting that Sprinkle's suspension stems from an accusation of shoplifting at the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte on Tuesday. He was at the mall with his teammates as part of a Belk Bowl promotion which gave each player a $450 gift card to the department store. Sprinkle was accused of taking items totaling more than that amount. In a statement, HC Bret Bielema said, "We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week." Thus, Sprinkle will miss the Belk Bowl and thus, his career at Arkansas has ended. He will participate in the Senior Bowl next month as he begins his preparation for NFL life. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline noted in mid-October that Sprinkle "could eventually develop into a Sunday starter." Dec 29 - 4:25 PM
Source: SEC Country
