Jeremy Sprinkle | Tight End Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (22) / 8/10/1994 Ht / Wt: 6-6 / 255

Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended for Thursday's Belk Bowl showdown with Virginia Tech. File this one under "boys will be boys at the worst possible times." SEC Country's Jason Kersey is reporting that Sprinkle's suspension stems from an accusation of shoplifting at the SouthPark Mall in Charlotte on Tuesday. He was at the mall with his teammates as part of a Belk Bowl promotion which gave each player a $450 gift card to the department store. Sprinkle was accused of taking items totaling more than that amount. In a statement, HC Bret Bielema said, "We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week." Thus, Sprinkle will miss the Belk Bowl and thus, his career at Arkansas has ended. He will participate in the Senior Bowl next month as he begins his preparation for NFL life. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline noted in mid-October that Sprinkle "could eventually develop into a Sunday starter." Source: SEC Country

Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle has accepted an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl. Sprinkle popped on tape last season when watching Hunter Henry, so the NFL already knows about his impressive talent. Sprinkle caught 33 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns this year while dealing with a left foot injury. Head coach Bret Bielema previously said scouts are "chomping at the bit" to be around Sprinkle. Source: Senior Bowl

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline says Arkansas senior TE Jeremy Sprinkle "will be under-drafted" but predicts that the prospect "could eventually develop into a Sunday starter." "...scouts are impressed with his overall game," Pauline wrote. "His blocking and disciplined route running against Mississippi helped spark the Arkansas offense all evening. And when the ball is thrown in his direction he makes the catch." The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Sprinkle has studied tape of Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski. He has only 19 catches in seven games this year as the Hogs have funneled more passes to their deep receiving corps. Source: TFY Draft Insider