Erick Fowler | Linebacker Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 233

Texas sophomore LB Erick Fowler will transfer. Fowler was committed to LSU late in the 2016 cycle, but he was one of several high-profile recruits to be flipped by then-HC Charlie Strong on National Signing Day. Academic issues prevented him from enrolling until midway through August and he went on to record a singular tackle in nine games in 2016. While no reason has been given for Fowler's transfer decision, he struggled to find his place in practice this spring and was on the outside looking in when it came to the two-deep. Should he transfer to another FBS outfit, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA regulations. Source: Bob Ballou on Twitter

Texas freshman OLB Erick Fowler has been academically cleared by the NCAA. He will undergo a physical no later than Tuesday and begin practicing later this week. The No. 74 overall recruit in this past class according to the 247Sports composite ranking, Fowler could contribute immediately if he gets up to speed quickly. The Longhorns are thin and young at linebacker, led by sophomores Malik Jefferson and Anthony Wheeler. Source: Austin American-Statesman

Four-star LB Erick Fowler signed with Texas. Les Miles could be in for a long day. Not only did he watch coveted No. 1 linebacking prospect Ben Davis sign with Alabama, he's now also lost Fowler to Texas. You could see this one coming. While he visited both schools in January, reports began to surface that his family wanted the 6-foot-1, 233-pounder out of Manor to stay in-state. That'll be happening. He's a "whirlwind of a defender who constantly applies pressure to the opposing offenses, sucking up running back behind the line of scrimmage and sacking quarterbacks often," according to Scout.com, where he ranks as their 153rd best recruiting prospect. On the ESPN 300, he checks in at No. 132. Source: scout.com