Erick Fowler | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
June Shortstop Rankings
Jun 1
June Third Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cameron Maybin (oblique) lands on 10-day DL
Parra stays hot with four hits Thursday
Sano (illness) back after two-game absence
Halos activate Escobar (hamstring) Thursday
Farrell won't use Mookie Betts at second base
Nelson Cruz leaves after getting hit by pitch
Jean Segura exits with right ankle injury
Phillies won't send down Franco or Herrera
Jon Gray (foot) to 'ramp up' rehab next week
Blister limits McCarthy to four innings Thur.
Wainwright homers, combines on shutout
Tom Murphy to begin rehab assignment Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
Elvis Dumervil working out for the 49ers
Colts take flier on 26-YO Christine Michael
Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
Iguodala, Pachulia 'ready to go' for Game 1
Woj: Kings waive Anthony Tolliver on Thursday
Willie Reed to decline his player option
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Heroes Haven sponsors Smithley at Dover
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Gragson fastest in final Dover truck practice
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at the Monster Mile
Brennan Poole: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Bell has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Noah Gragson leads Dover Truck Practice 1
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner co-leads after R1 in Dublin, Ohio
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
Stud S prospect Overshown pledges to Texas
Four-star ATH Burney commits to Gators
LB Jennings opts to leave the Crimson Tide
Former SD minor leaguer walks on at Boise St.
Ramsey will stay at Georgia, won't transfer
Sutton was a top-15 talent in '17 NFL Draft
KSU denies release to 35 of Sutton's schools
All-AAC HM Navy soph S Gilman to transfer
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Erick Fowler | Linebacker
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 233
Latest News
Recent News
Texas sophomore LB Erick Fowler will transfer.
Fowler was committed to LSU late in the 2016 cycle, but he was one of several high-profile recruits to be flipped by then-HC Charlie Strong on National Signing Day. Academic issues prevented him from enrolling until midway through August and he went on to record a singular tackle in nine games in 2016. While no reason has been given for Fowler's transfer decision, he struggled to find his place in practice this spring and was on the outside looking in when it came to the two-deep. Should he transfer to another FBS outfit, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA regulations.
Jun 1 - 8:33 PM
Source:
Bob Ballou on Twitter
Texas freshman OLB Erick Fowler has been academically cleared by the NCAA.
He will undergo a physical no later than Tuesday and begin practicing later this week. The No. 74 overall recruit in this past class according to the 247Sports composite ranking, Fowler could contribute immediately if he gets up to speed quickly. The Longhorns are thin and young at linebacker, led by sophomores Malik Jefferson and Anthony Wheeler.
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Source:
Austin American-Statesman
Four-star LB Erick Fowler signed with Texas.
Les Miles could be in for a long day. Not only did he watch coveted No. 1 linebacking prospect Ben Davis sign with Alabama, he's now also lost Fowler to Texas. You could see this one coming. While he visited both schools in January, reports began to surface that his family wanted the 6-foot-1, 233-pounder out of Manor to stay in-state. That'll be happening. He's a "whirlwind of a defender who constantly applies pressure to the opposing offenses, sucking up running back behind the line of scrimmage and sacking quarterbacks often," according to Scout.com, where he ranks as their 153rd best recruiting prospect. On the ESPN 300, he checks in at No. 132.
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Source:
scout.com
ESPN's Gerry Hamilton predicts four-star LSU OLB commit Erick Fowler will flip to Texas.
"Fowler has been committed to LSU since June 2015, but home-state Texas has not given up," Hamilton wrote. "The outside linebacker made an official visit to Texas on Jan. 15 and LSU on Jan. 22, and has since been listening to LSU's and Texas’ final pitches, with Strong getting the last word Saturday. Fowler is expected to announce a final decision on signing day." That means we'll know the ultimate destination of the No. 132 prospect in the ESPN 300 at some point on Wednesday.
Mon, Feb 1, 2016 07:23:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
Jun 1 - 8:33 PM
NCAA clears 4-star OLB Fowler to join Texas
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Four-star LB Fowler jumps from LSU to Texas
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Analyst thinks UT will flip OLB Fowler
Mon, Feb 1, 2016 07:23:00 PM
More Erick Fowler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Key
LSU
(1069)
2
S. Barkley
PSU
(930)
3
J. Elliott
MO
(890)
4
M. Zaire
ND
(787)
5
L. Fedora
UNC
(647)
6
D. Jackson
LSU
(506)
7
J. Smith
TEN
(475)
8
J. Rosen
UCL
(418)
9
S. Littrell
NTX
(387)
10
D. Beaty
KU
(294)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
»
Stud S prospect Overshown pledges to Texas
»
Four-star ATH Burney commits to Gators
»
LB Jennings opts to leave the Crimson Tide
»
Former SD minor leaguer walks on at Boise St.
»
Ramsey will stay at Georgia, won't transfer
»
Sutton was a top-15 talent in '17 NFL Draft
»
KSU denies release to 35 of Sutton's schools
»
All-AAC HM Navy soph S Gilman to transfer
»
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
»
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
»
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved