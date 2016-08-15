Player Page

Erick Fowler | Linebacker

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 233

Texas sophomore LB Erick Fowler will transfer.
Fowler was committed to LSU late in the 2016 cycle, but he was one of several high-profile recruits to be flipped by then-HC Charlie Strong on National Signing Day. Academic issues prevented him from enrolling until midway through August and he went on to record a singular tackle in nine games in 2016. While no reason has been given for Fowler's transfer decision, he struggled to find his place in practice this spring and was on the outside looking in when it came to the two-deep. Should he transfer to another FBS outfit, he will have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA regulations. Jun 1 - 8:33 PM
Source: Bob Ballou on Twitter
