Player Page

Kyle Porter | Running Back

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 208

Latest News

Recent News

Texas sophomore RB Kyle Porter (chest) is out for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State.
As expected. Porter dressed this morning, hoping to give it a go, but that didn't come to pass. Chris Warren remains the starter. Oct 21 - 11:59 AM
Source: Thor Nystrom on Twitter
More Kyle Porter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 