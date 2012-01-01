Kyle Porter | Running Back

As expected. Porter dressed this morning, hoping to give it a go, but that didn't come to pass. Chris Warren remains the starter.

Porter was held to just three carries against Oklahoma last week, in part due to the injury and in part to ineffectiveness. For the year, he's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, and he hasn't gone over 40 yards in his last four games. Chris Warren remains the starter for the Longhorns.

Porter apparently is over the shoulder sprain that hampered him in mid-August. He showed enough in camp to be named a co-starter along with Chris Warren, and, at least for today, looks like he'll be the strong-side of that platoon.

Of his running back situation, Texas RB coach Stan Drayton said: "We are using a committee of backs... a bell cow hasn't emerged."

Longhorns sophomore RB Kyle Porter has taken the majority of first-team snaps this summer with RB Chris Warren recovering from a torn ACL and a case of the mumps. Porter hasn't yet seized the job. "The one thing about Kyle Porter is that he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes — systematically, he’s sound," Drayton said. "He knows exactly what he’s doing, so with that being said, he’s able to play fast. He’s actually playing faster than anybody in the room because of his knowledge of the system, but he still has a lot of work to do." The Horns are also expected to use true freshman Daniel Young, fellow true freshman Toneil Carter and junior Kirk Johnson this year.