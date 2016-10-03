Player Page

Brandon McIlwain | Quarterback

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204

South Carolina sophomore QB Brandon McIlwain will transfer.
In eight games as a true freshman, McIlwain threw for 600 yards and a 2/1 TD/INT ratio last year. He was Scout's No. 12 quarterback in the 2016 class. McIlwain was bypassed by fellow freshman Jake Bentley on the depth chart last year. South Carolina now has only three quarterbacks on scholarship for next season. Mar 3 - 12:55 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
