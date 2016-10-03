Brandon McIlwain | Quarterback

In eight games as a true freshman, McIlwain threw for 600 yards and a 2/1 TD/INT ratio last year. He was Scout's No. 12 quarterback in the 2016 class. McIlwain was bypassed by fellow freshman Jake Bentley on the depth chart last year. South Carolina now has only three quarterbacks on scholarship for next season.

"We have a plan for what we want to do, but both guys will play," head coach Will Muschamp told reporters. Orth started the opening two games with mixed results. He then gave way to McIlwain, who threw two touchdowns against Mississippi State, but has not converted one since. Orth returned against Texas A&M and played at a high level while keeping the game close. South Carolina is currently 2-3.

No change here. In Saturday's loss to Kentucky, McIlwain completed 15-of-30 attempts for 177 yards. He helms a toothless offense, but we agree with the decision to hasten McIlwain's development by keeping him in the lineup. South Carolina HC Will Muschamp should be playing for 2017 or 2018. He doesn't have the talent to do much in 2016.

South Carolina HC Will Muschamp indicated that he has decided upon a starting quarterback for the season-opener against Vanderbilt.

"I’ve got a very good idea of where we are headed with this and excited about where we are as much as anything as we move forward," Muschamp said. He noted that he does not want to give Vanderbilt defensive wizard/head coach Derek Mason a chance to lock in his game plan by announcing early. "Maybe the night before the game or something like that," he explained. "Sometimes, when you don’t know, it’s good. You’ve just gotta go out and play." Muschamp expressed confidence in all three of his valiant competitors. That trio consists of freshmen gunslingers Brandon McIlwain and Jake Bentley, plus senior Perry Orth.