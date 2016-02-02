Player Page

Clark Yarbrough | Tackle

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 265

Stanford sophomore T Clark Yarbrough retired due to concussions.
Yarbrough said he had suffered with concussion symptoms throughout the past year. "The decision to medically retire is a combination of coming to terms with the totality of my concussion history and what is asked of me as an offensive lineman," Yarbrough wrote on social media. "I understand to continue playing for Stanford I would have to put myself in the exact situations that caused my head problems." Jul 13 - 3:08 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
