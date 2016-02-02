Clark Yarbrough | Tackle

Yarbrough said he had suffered with concussion symptoms throughout the past year. "The decision to medically retire is a combination of coming to terms with the totality of my concussion history and what is asked of me as an offensive lineman," Yarbrough wrote on social media. "I understand to continue playing for Stanford I would have to put myself in the exact situations that caused my head problems."

Four-star T Clark Yarbrough committed to Stanford in May.

Stanford HC David Shaw's looking to replace multiple offensive lineman (as he lost a pair to the draft and another who simply decided he was done playing), which means that Yarbrough could see some early run. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder out of Woodberry Forest, Virginia, didn't even start playing football until the 10th grade. That he's already progressed as much as he has is a good sign for his acclimation to the collegiate level. Scout.com's Michael Clark notes that Yarbrough "fires of the ball and has really good feet." On top of that, he offers a "good initial punch, great flexibility and good balance." He's a bit on the slimmer side and will need to throw on some weight, but the tools are all there.