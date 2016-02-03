A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver Team: Mississippi Rebels Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 218

Ole Miss sophomore WR A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 47-27 win over South Alabama. Brown (6'2/218) and QB Shea Patterson had themselves some fun in the third quarter, with the latter hooking up with the former for a pair of long touchdown passes -- 71 yards, 77 yards -- within the span of about two minutes right after halftime. During the offseason, SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah wrote that Patterson and Brown had the potential to develop into "the SEC's next great pairing." The wideout hauled in 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He's more than halfway home to reaching that yardage total one game into the current campaign.

SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah believes that Ole Miss sophomore QB Shea Patterson and sophomore WR A.J. Brown is "the SEC's next great pairing." Choosing one breakout wideout from Ole Miss is somewhat difficult, as all of Brown, Van Jefferson and D.K. Metcalf are potential stud targets for Patterson, but Jeyarajah ultimately settles on Brown as the likeliest to break out in a big way. ESPN's Edward Aschoff is high on his prospects, too, and sees the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder as a potential 1,000-yard receiver for the coming season. He caught 29 passes for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2016. Source: SEC Country

ESPN's Edward Aschoff believes that Ole Miss sophomore WR A.J. Brown could surpass 1,000 yards receiving in 2017. "Brown's pure talent should push him to the front of the line when it comes to who gets the brunt of Shea Patterson's passes," Aschoff writes of the former four-star recruit (ESPN's No. 66 prospect in 2016). The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder caught 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns while playing as a true freshman last season. He, Van Jefferson and D.J. Metcalf make for a receiving corp to watch. Source: ESPN.com