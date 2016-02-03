Player Page

A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218

Ole Miss sophomore WR A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 47-27 win over South Alabama.
Brown (6'2/218) and QB Shea Patterson had themselves some fun in the third quarter, with the latter hooking up with the former for a pair of long touchdown passes -- 71 yards, 77 yards -- within the span of about two minutes right after halftime. During the offseason, SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah wrote that Patterson and Brown had the potential to develop into "the SEC's next great pairing." The wideout hauled in 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He's more than halfway home to reaching that yardage total one game into the current campaign. Sep 3 - 1:26 PM
