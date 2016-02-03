A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Junis in September
Sep 3
Daily Dose: Archer, And Ouches
Sep 3
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
The Week Ahead: The Oldies
Sep 2
Daily Dose: Indians Heating Up
Sep 2
Podcast: Upton Dealt to Angels
Sep 1
Dose: Houston Verlands Ace
Sep 1
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tommy Pham (thumb) returns to Cards' lineup
Aaron Hicks (oblique) lands on disabled list
Danny Duffy (elbow) played catch Saturday
Jason Castro activated from concussion DL
Evan Gattis (wrist) starting rehab assignment
Astros hope Gurriel (knee) back Monday
Miguel Sano (shin) won't go on road trip
Chris Archer (forearm) could play catch Mon.
Astros activate Carlos Correa (thumb) from DL
Josh Harrison (hand) lands on disabled list
Lance McCullers (back) to start on Wednesday
Justin Bour (oblique) begins rehab assignment
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jaguars waive No. 3 QB Brandon Allen
No team claims Jeremy McNichols off waivers
Browns claim preseason star WR Kasen Williams
Saints claim Austin Carr off waivers from NE
Former draft darling McBride claimed by Bears
Colts take flier on ex-Redskins RB Matt Jones
Cravens placed on non-football/exempt list
Jets add TE Will Tye off waivers from Giants
Redskins S Cravens contemplating retirement
Josh Doctson taking part in practice Sunday
Bucs strike 1-year deal with SS T.J. Ward
Seahawks CB Shead (knee) opens year on PUP
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Craig Lutz: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Ross Chastain: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Wade Cole: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Tifft out early in Darlington XFINITY race
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
DNF for Christopher in Toyota Mod Classic 150
Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 runner-up
Ryan Sieg: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Preece keeps up his winning ways at Oswego
Austin Cindric wins Chevy Silverado 250 pole
Kevin Lacroix on CTMP pole, sets track record
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
Slattery shines again; 2 shots clear at Czech
Past champ Mickelson opens Dell in 69-67
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Ryan Moore WDs after 11-over 82 in R1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
Pettway sat on Saturday due to suspension
Falk has no issue shredding Montana State D
Freeman scores four times as Oregon rolls
Jalen Hurts quiet outside bomb to Ridley
Bryant explodes for 192 in Huskers' victory
FSU QB Deondre Francois exits w/ leg injury
L-Jax posts nearly 500 total yards in opener
Liberty upsets Baylor to spoil Rhule's debut
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
King celebrates new contract with INTL goal
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Leicester fortify defense with loan signing
Chelsea sign Torino fullback Zappacosta
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Trippier misses Malta match-up through injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
A.J. Brown | Wide Receiver
Team:
Mississippi Rebels
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 218
Latest News
Recent News
Ole Miss sophomore WR A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 47-27 win over South Alabama.
Brown (6'2/218) and QB Shea Patterson had themselves some fun in the third quarter, with the latter hooking up with the former for a pair of long touchdown passes -- 71 yards, 77 yards -- within the span of about two minutes right after halftime. During the offseason, SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah wrote that Patterson and Brown had the potential to develop into "the SEC's next great pairing." The wideout hauled in 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He's more than halfway home to reaching that yardage total one game into the current campaign.
Sep 3 - 1:26 PM
SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah believes that Ole Miss sophomore QB Shea Patterson and sophomore WR A.J. Brown is "the SEC's next great pairing."
Choosing one breakout wideout from Ole Miss is somewhat difficult, as all of Brown, Van Jefferson and D.K. Metcalf are potential stud targets for Patterson, but Jeyarajah ultimately settles on Brown as the likeliest to break out in a big way. ESPN's Edward Aschoff is high on his prospects, too, and sees the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder as a potential 1,000-yard receiver for the coming season. He caught 29 passes for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2016.
Jun 11 - 2:53 PM
Source:
SEC Country
ESPN's Edward Aschoff believes that Ole Miss sophomore WR A.J. Brown could surpass 1,000 yards receiving in 2017.
"Brown's pure talent should push him to the front of the line when it comes to who gets the brunt of Shea Patterson's passes," Aschoff writes of the former four-star recruit (ESPN's No. 66 prospect in 2016). The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder caught 29 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns while playing as a true freshman last season. He, Van Jefferson and D.J. Metcalf make for a receiving corp to watch.
Jun 8 - 6:03 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ole Miss signed four-star WR A.J. Brown.
Brown ranks as the No. 7 wideout on ESPN 300 (No. 66 recruit overall). The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder out of Starksville was also considering Mississippi State and Alabama. Now in the fold with the Rebs, he's a dynamic receiver. ESPN calls him a "big target [who] positions his body well against the defender." The Worldwide Leader sees him as a potential No. 1 wideout once he's acclimated in college, due to his "rare blend of height, weight and athleticism." And oh, hey, Laquon Treadwell's not around anymore. Don't be surprised if Brown makes noise in 2016.
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 02:25:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
Sep 3 - 1:26 PM
Get ready for Patterson-to-Brown connection
Jun 11 - 2:53 PM
A.J. Brown could challenge for 1,000 yards
Jun 8 - 6:03 PM
Laquon who? Rebs sign four-star WR Brown
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 02:25:00 PM
More A.J. Brown Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(738)
2
D. Law
UAB
(634)
3
K. Hunt
TOL
(510)
4
A. Solomon
BAY
(480)
5
S. Darnold
USC
(464)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(442)
7
J. Scarlett
UF
(434)
8
A. Richards
MIA
(415)
9
E. Orgeron
LSU
(406)
10
E. Elliott
OSU
(389)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Mississippi Rebels Tickets
Headlines
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
Thor Nystrom sees seven-point favorite Alabama in a dogfight with Florida State as he makes his ATS picks for Week 1.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
»
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
»
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Rebs WR A.J. Brown rips it up w/ 8-233-2
»
Deondre Francois (knee) set to undergo MRI
»
Ole Miss QB Patterson dominant vs. S. Alabama
»
Hasty suffers knee injury in loss to Liberty
»
Pettway sat on Saturday due to suspension
»
Falk has no issue shredding Montana State D
»
Freeman scores four times as Oregon rolls
»
Jalen Hurts quiet outside bomb to Ridley
»
Bryant explodes for 192 in Huskers' victory
»
FSU QB Deondre Francois exits w/ leg injury
»
L-Jax posts nearly 500 total yards in opener
»
Liberty upsets Baylor to spoil Rhule's debut
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved