Landon Dickerson | Tackle Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 306

Latest News Recent News

Florida State junior G Landon Dickerson will miss the remainder of the season due to a right ankle injury. Dickerson (6'5/306) had been working as Florida State's starting left guard prior to sustaining the season-ending injury. It has been a rough two years for the junior, who missed the final five games of the 2016 campaign courtesy of a torn ACL. With Dickerson out for the remainder of the year, HC Jimbo Fisher and staff are shifting LT Derrick Kelly over to Dickerson's former place on the line. Redshirt freshman Josh Bell will work at left tackle. Source: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida State sophomore G Landon Dickerson will miss the remainder of the 2016 season after tearing his right ACL in practice this week. "If you saw it, you wouldn’t think it was anything. It was just a freak thing. It’s a shame because he was coming on, playing good," said HC Jimbo Fisher. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound freshman ranked as ESPN 300's No. 64 prospect for the 2016 cycle. Dickerson had been working at right guard. Fisher indicated that Wilson Bell and Derrick Kelly will have opportunities at the spot come Saturday's game against NC State. Source: Orlando Sentinel