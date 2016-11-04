Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Landon Dickerson | Tackle
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 306
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State junior G Landon Dickerson will miss the remainder of the season due to a right ankle injury.
Dickerson (6'5/306) had been working as Florida State's starting left guard prior to sustaining the season-ending injury. It has been a rough two years for the junior, who missed the final five games of the 2016 campaign courtesy of a torn ACL. With Dickerson out for the remainder of the year, HC Jimbo Fisher and staff are shifting LT Derrick Kelly over to Dickerson's former place on the line. Redshirt freshman Josh Bell will work at left tackle.
Oct 12 - 7:14 PM
Source:
Tallahassee Democrat
Florida State sophomore G Landon Dickerson will miss the remainder of the 2016 season after tearing his right ACL in practice this week.
"If you saw it, you wouldn’t think it was anything. It was just a freak thing. It’s a shame because he was coming on, playing good," said HC Jimbo Fisher. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound freshman ranked as ESPN 300's No. 64 prospect for the 2016 cycle. Dickerson had been working at right guard. Fisher indicated that Wilson Bell and Derrick Kelly will have opportunities at the spot come Saturday's game against NC State.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Source:
Orlando Sentinel
Florida State signed four-star T Landon Dickerson.
Dickerson is stupidly athletic. In high school, he lined up all over the place, including the backfield at times. He projects as either a right tackle or guard. "Can deliver a strong initial pop and when asked to block down can bury defenders," noted ESPN. "Demonstrates ability to come off with pad level, though inconsistent hip roll, and get hand placement and generate some movement. Displays adequate body control and ability to use good angles to be an effective second level blocker." Dickerson is the No. 64 player in the ESPN300.
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 05:21:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Seminoles G Dickerson (ankle) done for year
Oct 12 - 7:14 PM
FSU G Dickerson tears right knee in practice
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 12:36:00 PM
FSU brings aboard 4-star OL Landon Dickerson
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 05:21:00 PM
More Landon Dickerson Player News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
This weekend, Kenny Hill and the Horned Frogs look to keep rolling against Kansas State, Miami braces for Georgia Tech, and more.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Seminoles G Dickerson (ankle) done for year
»
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) nixed again
»
Da'Shawn Hand (knee) ruled out for Saturday
»
Dodd: Penn St. braces for A&M run at Franklin
»
Derrius Guice (undisclosed) to be limited
»
Pitt QB Max Browne undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Ohio State WR Grimes takes leave from team
»
Chunn (undisclosed) exits vs. S. Alabama
»
South Alabama RB Xavier Johnson carted off
»
Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) doubtful
»
Clemson QB Bryant 'ready to go' for Friday
»
QB Wolford to return for Georgia Tech game
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
