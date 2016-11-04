Player Page

Landon Dickerson | Tackle

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 306

Florida State junior G Landon Dickerson will miss the remainder of the season due to a right ankle injury.
Dickerson (6'5/306) had been working as Florida State's starting left guard prior to sustaining the season-ending injury. It has been a rough two years for the junior, who missed the final five games of the 2016 campaign courtesy of a torn ACL. With Dickerson out for the remainder of the year, HC Jimbo Fisher and staff are shifting LT Derrick Kelly over to Dickerson's former place on the line. Redshirt freshman Josh Bell will work at left tackle. Oct 12 - 7:14 PM
Source: Tallahassee Democrat
