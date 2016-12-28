Player Page

Zach Smith | Quarterback

Team: Baylor Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 208

Latest News

Recent News

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that he will probably wait until the week of the season-opener against Liberty to name the starting quarterback.
"I just really like the camaraderie and competitiveness between Zach (Smith) and Anu (Solomon). I really believe iron sharpens iron. So we’re just going to keep playing it out," Rhule said. Smith and Arizona transfer Solomon have pulled ahead of true freshman Charlie Brewer over the first two weeks of camp, but beyond that, Rhule has offered no real hints as to what his lean might be. Aug 17 - 2:40 PM
Source: Waco Tribune
More Zach Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 