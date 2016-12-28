Zach Smith | Quarterback Team: Baylor Bears Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 208

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that he will probably wait until the week of the season-opener against Liberty to name the starting quarterback. "I just really like the camaraderie and competitiveness between Zach (Smith) and Anu (Solomon). I really believe iron sharpens iron. So we’re just going to keep playing it out," Rhule said. Smith and Arizona transfer Solomon have pulled ahead of true freshman Charlie Brewer over the first two weeks of camp, but beyond that, Rhule has offered no real hints as to what his lean might be. Source: Waco Tribune

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that he will not be settling on a starting quarterback until later this month. Rhule said that the competition between sophomore Zach Smith, Arizona transfer Anu Solomon and true freshman Charlie Brewer could potentially last all the way up to the Bears' season-opener against Liberty on September 2. While Brewer is technically in this battle, realistically, it's going to come down to Smith or Solomon. Said Rhule, "If I know it before [the opener], I'll definitely say it. I'm not going to play any games with the kids. I just want give them all an opportunity to get in a groove and not put too much pressure on them early." Stay tuned. Source: Dallas Morning News

Baylor sophomore QB Zach Smith completed 17-of-30 passes for 162 yards while nursing a sore ankle in Baylor's spring game. Smith is attempting to hold off Arizona transfer Anu Solomon for the starting job. Heading into the summer, they are listed as co-starters on new HC Matt Rhule's depth chart. Source: ESPN