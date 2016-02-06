Devin Asiasi | Tight End

Player Page

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (19) / 8/14/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 287

247Sports reports that Michigan sophomore TE Devin Asiasi is in "the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast."
The 6-foot-3, 287-pounder played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season, accruing two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. A four-star recruit, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country coming out of the prep ranks. USC and UCLA, two schools he considered until the end last year, have to be considered the heavy early favorites to land the soph-to-be. Feb 6 - 1:51 PM
