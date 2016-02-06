Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Devin Asiasi | Tight End
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 8/14/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 287
Latest News
Recent News
247Sports reports that Michigan sophomore TE Devin Asiasi is in "the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast."
The 6-foot-3, 287-pounder played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season, accruing two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. A four-star recruit, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country coming out of the prep ranks. USC and UCLA, two schools he considered until the end last year, have to be considered the heavy early favorites to land the soph-to-be.
Feb 6 - 1:51 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Rivals recruitng director Mike Farrell noted that four-star TE Devin Asiasi's decision to sign a NLI with Michigan, rather than UCLA, "stings badly."
Wrote Farrell, "UCLA had this one wrapped up as of Sunday I think and really could use a multi-talented kid who could play tight end or defensive end." Rivals rated the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder as the No. 46 prospect in the 2016 class. Per Farrell, it was believed that Asiasi and DT Boss Tagaloa were a package deal of sorts. Tagaloa ultimately did sign with the Bruins, but his buddy Asiasi couldn't resist the voodoo of Jim Harbaugh. He'll probably need to keep an eye on his weight with the Wolverines, but so long as he doesn't balloon up there, he could be an impact receiver early in his career.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Source:
rivals.com
Four-star TE Devin Asiasi committed to Michigan.
Asiasi was being courted by the likes of Alabama, UCLA and USC, but the California native decided to throw his lot in with the Wolverines. Given how thoroughly Michigan used TE Jake Butt last season, this seems like a nice outward fit. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder would be considered a huge target by NFL standards. That he's just coming out of high school is scary on a number of levels. Scout.com notes that their No. 4 tight end prospect "surprises people...with his ability to run and catch. He's a very coordinated athlete for his size and can get down the field." Plus, a nice pair of soft hands. They believe if he can keep his weight in check, he has NFL potential down the road.
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 04:16:00 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Report: Asiasi seeks transfer to West Coast
Feb 6 - 1:51 PM
Asiasi to Michigan strikes blow to UCLA
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Top TE recruit Asiasi commits to Michigan
Wed, Feb 3, 2016 04:16:00 PM
More Devin Asiasi Player News
