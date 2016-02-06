Devin Asiasi | Tight End Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (19) / 8/14/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 287

247Sports reports that Michigan sophomore TE Devin Asiasi is in "the early process of seeking a transfer to attend school… on his native West Coast." The 6-foot-3, 287-pounder played in all 13 games as a true freshman last season, accruing two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. A four-star recruit, Asiasi was rated as the No. 3 tight end in the country coming out of the prep ranks. USC and UCLA, two schools he considered until the end last year, have to be considered the heavy early favorites to land the soph-to-be. Source: 247 Sports

Rivals recruitng director Mike Farrell noted that four-star TE Devin Asiasi's decision to sign a NLI with Michigan, rather than UCLA, "stings badly." Wrote Farrell, "UCLA had this one wrapped up as of Sunday I think and really could use a multi-talented kid who could play tight end or defensive end." Rivals rated the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder as the No. 46 prospect in the 2016 class. Per Farrell, it was believed that Asiasi and DT Boss Tagaloa were a package deal of sorts. Tagaloa ultimately did sign with the Bruins, but his buddy Asiasi couldn't resist the voodoo of Jim Harbaugh. He'll probably need to keep an eye on his weight with the Wolverines, but so long as he doesn't balloon up there, he could be an impact receiver early in his career. Source: rivals.com