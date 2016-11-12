Ahmmon Richards | Wide Receiver

Richards' speed translates smoothly to the field, and, in conjunction with his high-end skillset, makes him one of the NCAA's best. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch with a 49-934-3 line as a true freshman en route to Freshman All-American honors last year.

NFL Media's Chad Reuter says Miami sophomore WR Ahmmon Richards is "an amazing talent" and "as smooth off the line as any receiver I've seen in recent years."

"He's not only a fast strider, but has great hands and can make defenders miss with stop-start action," Reuter wrote. The analyst ranked Richards as the No. 29 player in all of college football. Richards set the Miami freshman record for receiving yards last season, leading the Canes with 934 receiving yards and finishing second with 49 receptions. He also had three touchdown receptions and averaged 19.1 yards per catch en route to Freshman All-American honors.