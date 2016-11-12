Player Page

Ahmmon Richards | Wide Receiver

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 175

Miami sophomore WR Ahmmon Richard clocked a 4.31s 40-yard dash in the spring.
Richards' speed translates smoothly to the field, and, in conjunction with his high-end skillset, makes him one of the NCAA's best. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch with a 49-934-3 line as a true freshman en route to Freshman All-American honors last year. Jun 2 - 3:07 PM
