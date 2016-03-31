Player Page

Auston Robertson | Defensive End

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 262

Michigan State dismissed sophomore DE Auston Robertson after he was charged with criminal sexual assault.
In a statement, Spartans HC Mark Dantonio said, "Sexual assault has no place in our community. While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program." The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle, but arrived with his fair share of previous baggage, having been arrested on a battery charge during his senior year of high school. Michigan State ultimately signed him in March of 2016 (rather than on National Signing Day) after a vetting process. Apr 21 - 4:55 PM
Source: Land of 10
