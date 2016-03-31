Auston Robertson | Defensive End Team: Michigan State Spartans Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 262

Michigan State dismissed sophomore DE Auston Robertson after he was charged with criminal sexual assault. In a statement, Spartans HC Mark Dantonio said, "Sexual assault has no place in our community. While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program." The 6-foot-4, 262-pounder was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle, but arrived with his fair share of previous baggage, having been arrested on a battery charge during his senior year of high school. Michigan State ultimately signed him in March of 2016 (rather than on National Signing Day) after a vetting process. Source: Land of 10

Michigan State signed four-star DE Auston Robertson. Robertson was one of the last stragglers in the 2016 class not to send in his letter of intent, though his situation has some dark clouds around it. He had been accused of touching a female classmate in an inappropriate manner and was facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Indiana. That charge will be dropped in one year if the 6-foot-4, 262-pounder can satisfy the parameters of a pretrial diversion program. In a statement, HC Mark Dantonio said, "We elected not to sign him in early February, and since then he has been accepted into a pretrial diversionary program and must continue to satisfy those requirements. Given all the information available to us, we believe Auston should be provided with an opportunity to begin his education and playing career at Michigan State." Source: ESPN.com