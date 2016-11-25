Player Page

Rawleigh Williams | Running Back

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Arkansas junior RB Rawleigh Williams III was carted off the field during Saturday's spring game with what the program is calling a "stinger."
After being carted off the field during Saturday's spring game, Williams was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Addressing the injury, Arkansas HC Bret Bielema said, "We’ll evaluate what the medical people tell us and then we’ll have a conversation together and only do what’s right for Rawleigh." Bielema indicated that this scare with Williams "seems to be unrelated" to the 2015 neck surgery which sidelined the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder in the autumn of that year. Williams rushed for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns during the past campaign. Given the recency of this newest spring injury, a timetable for Williams' return to football activities has not yet been laid out. Apr 30 - 3:28 PM
Source: SEC Country
More Rawleigh Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 