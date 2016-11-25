Rawleigh Williams | Running Back Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (20) / 8/28/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 205

Arkansas junior RB Rawleigh Williams III was carted off the field during Saturday's spring game with what the program is calling a "stinger." After being carted off the field during Saturday's spring game, Williams was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Addressing the injury, Arkansas HC Bret Bielema said, "We’ll evaluate what the medical people tell us and then we’ll have a conversation together and only do what’s right for Rawleigh." Bielema indicated that this scare with Williams "seems to be unrelated" to the 2015 neck surgery which sidelined the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder in the autumn of that year. Williams rushed for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns during the past campaign. Given the recency of this newest spring injury, a timetable for Williams' return to football activities has not yet been laid out. Source: SEC Country

Arkansas sophomore RB Rawleigh Williams III rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in Friday's 28-24 loss to Missouri. Nice -- if relatively unspectacular -- work by Williams, who showed off his fine blend of speed and power in averaging a workman-like 4.68 YPC. He busted off several medium-long runs in the fourth quarter, but Arkansas ultimately failed to score in the second half. While awaiting bowl assignment, the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Williams can proudly look back on a regular season that has seen him rush for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns over 12 games. For comparison's sake, the back he replaced, Alex Collins, rushed for 1,577 and 20 touchdowns in 13 games a year ago.

Arkansas sophomore Rawleigh Williams III rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Saturday's 58-42 win over Mississippi State. All four of Williams' touchdown gallops came in the first half. Three of them went for more than 30 yards, including a 72-yard rumble to open the game's scoring with less than a minute gone by in the first quarter. This was the 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore's sixth game of at least 120 yards rushing and his first career 200-yard showing. Overall, Williams has rushed for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns through 11 games. The Razorbacks will wrap up their 2016 regular season against Missouri next Friday, then await bowl assignment.