Tee Higgins | Wide Receiver

Team: Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175

Clemson freshman WR Tee Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns in a 61-3 crushing of The Citadel.
Higgins (6'3/175) caught two touchdowns from two different backup quarterbacks. His 32-yarder in the second quarter came from Zerrick Cooper, and a 78-yard scoring pass came out of the hand of Hunter Johnson. Yes it came against an FBS school in garbage time, but it was still impressive to see what the freshman wideout did when given a chance. He should be a bigger part of the offense next year. Nov 19 - 12:47 PM
