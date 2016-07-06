Tee Higgins | Wide Receiver Team: Clemson Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175

Clemson freshman WR Tee Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns in a 61-3 crushing of The Citadel. Higgins (6'3/175) caught two touchdowns from two different backup quarterbacks. His 32-yarder in the second quarter came from Zerrick Cooper, and a 78-yard scoring pass came out of the hand of Hunter Johnson. Yes it came against an FBS school in garbage time, but it was still impressive to see what the freshman wideout did when given a chance. He should be a bigger part of the offense next year.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney said that freshman WR Tee Higgins is "a tough, physical kid." "I love his ability to go get it. He’s got great body control. He’s physical and I’m very encouraged by his toughness," Swinney said. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Higgins will not be taking a redshirt this season. He won't be seeing starting snaps, at least not early on, but given his size, red zone work is in play, here. Source: Greenville Online

ESPN's Tom Luginbill compared Clemson five-star 2017 WR Tee Higgins to LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre. "Length and fluidity on tall frames is coveted and both Dupre and Higgins are fortunate to have these traits," Luginbill wrote. "They can stretch and make acrobatic grabs and their flexible body control allows for them to elevate and make plays in a crowd on the 50-50 ball." The analyst refers to the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder as "one of the more smooth and fluid wide receivers this class has to offer." With five-star QB Hunter Johnson also currently committed to the Tigers, Clemson is racking up plenty of offensive talent to help them smooth over the transition to the post-Deshaun Watson era, which will begin in earnest after Watson (presumably) declares for the draft once the 2016 season has been laid to rest. Source: ESPN Insider