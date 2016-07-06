Tee Higgins | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Stanton, Altuve MVPs
Nov 17
Lowdown: Trade Rumors Rumbling
Nov 15
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 11
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles showing interest in Alex Cobb
Giants 'most aggressive' team for Stanton
Jose Altuve runaway choice for AL MVP
Stanton edges out Votto, wins first MVP award
Qualifying offer declined by all nine FAs
Cubs looking at FA reliever Brandon Morrow
NYY interested in Rangers' Jurickson Profar
MLBPA sets Monday deadline on posting issue
Braves' IFA punishment likely to be severe
Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from Athletics
Scherzer wins 2nd straight NL Cy Young
Kluber wins second AL Cy Young Award
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 11 Live Blog
Nov 19
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Nov 19
Week 11 Rankings
Nov 19
Silva's Week 11 Matchups
Nov 19
Injury Report: Week 11
Nov 19
Weather: Week 11 Forecasts
Nov 18
Week 11 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nov 17
Roundtable: The WR1 Conundrum
Nov 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Danny Woodhead active for Week 11 vs Packers
Perriman, Terrance West healthy scratches
Sterling Shepard officially out Week 11
Leonard Fournette (ankle) active for Week 11
Report: Broncos 'frustrated' with Mike McCoy
Report: Ravens 'demoting' Breshad Perriman
Sterling Shepard dealing with migraines
Report: Tyron Smith (groin) out versus Eagles
John Brown (back) expected to play Week 11
Alshon Jeffery expected to play Week 11
Schefter: Sterling Shepard unlikely to play
Report: Mutual interest between Bucs, Gruden
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Celtics Still Streaking
Nov 19
The Week Ahead: Week 6
Nov 18
Roundball Stew Podcast
Nov 18
Dose: Injuries & Replacements
Nov 18
Sell-High, Raps & Jazz Podcast
Nov 17
Stew: DSJ Rising
Nov 17
Dose: Jaylen Brown's Heroics
Nov 17
Roundtable: Sell-High Targets
Nov 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Fultz is progressing, out another 2-3 weeks
Anthony Davis (face) is probable for Monday
Kevin Durant (ankle) sitting out vs. Brooklyn
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) questionable Monday
Wes Matthews scores season-high 22 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo career-high 17 rebounds
Stephen Curry scores 35 in big comeback win
Kevin Durant scores 27 points in win vs. PHI
Ben Simmons puts up 23/8/12 in loss to GSW
Pat Beverley (knee) targeting return at MSG
John Collins scores 18 points on 7-of-8 FGs
Jaylen Brown scores 27 pts, hits 10-of-13 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Flames get Mona-hat trick
Nov 19
Getting off the Schneid
Nov 18
Dose: Bobrovsky silences NYR
Nov 18
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nov 17
Dose: Brayden Schenn's On Fire
Nov 17
Pod: What's up with Price?
Nov 16
Fantasy Nuggets Week 7
Nov 16
NHL GPP Plays: Thursday
Nov 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Austin Watson will face a hearing Sunday
DeKeyser set to return Sunday vs. Colorado
Brayden Schenn has been red hot offensively
Duchene and Ryan give Sens two top lines
Khudobin allows one goal on 37 shots
Stastny picks up three assists in OT win
Matthews roars in return for Leafs
Two points for Craig Smith vs. Avalanche
Six points in six games for Kane
Kuznetsov picks up two points in win
DeBrincat extends points streak to four games
Three point night for Tavares in win over TBL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron: 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion
Cole Custer wins XFINITY Series season finale
Kyle Busch quickest in Ford 400 Happy Hour
Truex Jr. paces final Homestead practice
Reddick on pole for XFINITY Series finale
Harvick is slowest of Championship 4 Sat am
Kurt Busch notably slow in Homestead. Sat a.m
Truex 2nd quick at Homestead Sat a.m.
Denny Hamlin fastest Saturday morning
Chase Briscoe wins NASCAR Truck Series finale
Custer: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Byron tops Homestead XFINITY Final Practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm wins 2017 DP World Tour Championship
Kirk R3 64; bumps to solo 2nd, three back
A. Cook R3 66; extends lead to 3 at RSM
Spaun career-low bogey-free 62 at RSM
Webb Simpson WD prior to Round 3 of RSM
Rose ending R2D in style; leads DPWTC by one
Howell III lowlights notable MCs at RSM
Austin Cook grabs first-ever PGA TOUR lead
Brian Gay sits one back after R2 of the RSM
Earth ace Fitzpatrick sets a new DPWTC mark
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Higgins goes for 178 in crushing of Citadel
Penny over 200 for third straight game
Rosen outplays Darnold, but USC gets victory
Lasley goes 10-204-3 in loss to USC
Grier (finger) could miss rest of season
Lamar Jackson accounts for four scores in win
QB Mayfield torches KU following pregame snub
RB Anderson goes over 100 total yards again
RB Wilson does it all in upset win over GT
Byron Pringle mangles Cowboys w/ 4-166-3
Mason Rudolph posts big numbers in lost cause
Taylor runs for 132 yards, UW edges Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 12
Nov 18
Late Fitness Check GW12
Nov 17
Stag's Take - Gameweek 12
Nov 16
Sean's Super Subs - Week 12
Nov 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 12
Nov 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW12
Nov 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 12
Nov 14
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pretty much nothing goes right in Moyes debut
Hughes comes up big as Hornets sting Hammers
Pogba returns in a big way for United
Pulis in increasing danger as Albion fall
Abraham injured, Swans cast aside by Burnley
Another brace for Salah as Reds thrash Saints
Iheanacho not given much of a chance v. City
Crystal Palace blows two leads v. Everton
Clarets continue to impress with 2-0 win
Niasse salvages comeback draw for Everton
Wilson fires hat-trick as Terriers heel
Aguero passed fit for Manchester City
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tee Higgins | Wide Receiver
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Clemson freshman WR Tee Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns in a 61-3 crushing of The Citadel.
Higgins (6'3/175) caught two touchdowns from two different backup quarterbacks. His 32-yarder in the second quarter came from Zerrick Cooper, and a 78-yard scoring pass came out of the hand of Hunter Johnson. Yes it came against an FBS school in garbage time, but it was still impressive to see what the freshman wideout did when given a chance. He should be a bigger part of the offense next year.
Nov 19 - 12:47 PM
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney said that freshman WR Tee Higgins is "a tough, physical kid."
"I love his ability to go get it. He’s got great body control. He’s physical and I’m very encouraged by his toughness," Swinney said. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Higgins will not be taking a redshirt this season. He won't be seeing starting snaps, at least not early on, but given his size, red zone work is in play, here.
Aug 25 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Greenville Online
ESPN's Tom Luginbill compared Clemson five-star 2017 WR Tee Higgins to LSU junior WR Malachi Dupre.
"Length and fluidity on tall frames is coveted and both Dupre and Higgins are fortunate to have these traits," Luginbill wrote. "They can stretch and make acrobatic grabs and their flexible body control allows for them to elevate and make plays in a crowd on the 50-50 ball." The analyst refers to the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder as "one of the more smooth and fluid wide receivers this class has to offer." With five-star QB Hunter Johnson also currently committed to the Tigers, Clemson is racking up plenty of offensive talent to help them smooth over the transition to the post-Deshaun Watson era, which will begin in earnest after Watson (presumably) declares for the draft once the 2016 season has been laid to rest.
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Five-star 2017 WR Tee Higgins committed to Clemson.
Higgins announced his commitment to the Tigers with a charmingly over-the-top music video involving fireworks. Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Ole Miss had also been vying for the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder's pledge, to no avail. This is a clutch commitment for HC Dabo Swinney, as Higgins is one of the best receiving prospects in the country. ESPN's Craig Haubert describes him as "tall, lean and lengthy" with "deceptive speed and strength." On the ESPN 300, he ranks at No. 23. This is a bit of a bitter pill for Tennessee to swallow, as the Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native had actually ranked them as the No. 1 contender for his commitment earlier in the summer.
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Higgins goes for 178 in crushing of Citadel
Nov 19 - 12:47 PM
Swinney impressed with frosh WR Tee Higgins
Aug 25 - 2:25 PM
Higgins, Dupre share similar skill sets
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Five-star fireworks: Clemson snags WR Higgins
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 12:45:00 PM
More Tee Higgins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
WY
(1116)
2
K. Hill
TCU
(770)
3
E. Dungey
SYR
(702)
4
J. Herbert
OR
(697)
5
C. Sutton
SMU
(572)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(542)
7
J. Rosen
UCL
(539)
8
T. Woodson
AKR
(533)
9
B. Mayfield
OK
(531)
10
W. Grier
WVU
(495)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Clemson Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald has an opportunity to feast on Ole Miss as we break down the holiday week's best match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
»
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
»
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Higgins goes for 178 in crushing of Citadel
»
Penny over 200 for third straight game
»
Rosen outplays Darnold, but USC gets victory
»
Lasley goes 10-204-3 in loss to USC
»
Grier (finger) could miss rest of season
»
Lamar Jackson accounts for four scores in win
»
QB Mayfield torches KU following pregame snub
»
RB Anderson goes over 100 total yards again
»
RB Wilson does it all in upset win over GT
»
Byron Pringle mangles Cowboys w/ 4-166-3
»
Mason Rudolph posts big numbers in lost cause
»
Taylor runs for 132 yards, UW edges Michigan
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Start Your Week 11 Lineups With These 4 Players!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved