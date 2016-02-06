Player Page

Travis Homer | Running Back

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195

Miami sophomore RB Travis Homer ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Saturday's 25-24 win over Georgia Tech.
The Hurricanes handed the starting running back job to Homer this week after it was announced that Mark Walton would miss the remainder of the season with an injury. And boy did he impress in his first extended look against a Power 5 team, averaging 8.3 YPC. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Homer ranked as ESPN's No. 175 overall prospect in the 2016 class. Oct 14 - 7:14 PM
