Full Depth Charts
Travis Homer | Running Back
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Miami sophomore RB Travis Homer ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Saturday's 25-24 win over Georgia Tech.
The Hurricanes handed the starting running back job to Homer this week after it was announced that Mark Walton would miss the remainder of the season with an injury. And boy did he impress in his first extended look against a Power 5 team, averaging 8.3 YPC. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Homer ranked as ESPN's No. 175 overall prospect in the 2016 class.
Oct 14 - 7:14 PM
Miami HC Mark Richt said that he expects sophomore RB Travis Homer to play "a bunch" during the coming season.
"He’s very confident in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. He’s doing a nice job. He’s ready to be a solid backup to (Mark) Walton, and if you’re No. 2 at running back you’re playing a bunch," Richt said. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder ranked as ESPN 300's No. 175 prospect in the 2016 class. As a true freshman, he saw just seven carries. You can expect that number to jump significantly this year.
Aug 1 - 5:52 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Miami signed four-star RB Travis Homer.
Homer also drew offers from Florida and Florida State, but the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder committed to the Hurricanes in May and stuck to it through the turnover from Al Golden to Mark Richt. He checks into the ESPN 300 at No. 175, while Scout.com notes that Homer "makes a lot of big plays and he loves to compete." He has a nice speed element to his game, though Scout's report cautions that he's not yet there in terms of his power and drive. Beyond his rawness in some areas, there's a much, much bigger hurdle to immediate playing time. Last season, Miami sophomore RB Joseph Yearby put up one of the great unheralded rushing campaigns in all the land, slicing his way to 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 07:33:00 PM
Source:
scout.com
Doh!: RB Homer helps Canes storm back vs. GT
Oct 14 - 7:14 PM
Travis Homer ready to take on big role in '17
Aug 1 - 5:52 PM
Hurricanes hit home run, sign RB Homer
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 07:33:00 PM
More Travis Homer Player News
Miami (FL) Hurricanes Tickets
Headlines
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
This weekend, Kenny Hill and the Horned Frogs look to keep rolling against Kansas State, Miami braces for Georgia Tech, and more.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Baker Mayfield delivers OU to win w/ long TD
»
Rudolph lights Baylor up for 459 yards, 4 TDs
»
Lindsay again excellent in loss for Buffs
»
WR Washington goes off for 6-235-1 vs. Baylor
»
Nall scores three times in win over Colorado
»
QB Rosier leads another game-winning drive
»
Doh!: RB Homer helps Canes storm back vs. GT
»
NW's Jackson goes over 170 and scores twice
»
LSU locks down Jarrett Stidham after halftime
»
Moore goes 12-210-2 in loss to Northwestern
»
Frosh sensation RB Taylor pins 30-219-1 on PU
»
QB Worthman runs for 5 TDs in comeback win
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
