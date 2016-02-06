Travis Homer | Running Back Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195

Miami sophomore RB Travis Homer ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Saturday's 25-24 win over Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes handed the starting running back job to Homer this week after it was announced that Mark Walton would miss the remainder of the season with an injury. And boy did he impress in his first extended look against a Power 5 team, averaging 8.3 YPC. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Homer ranked as ESPN's No. 175 overall prospect in the 2016 class.

Miami HC Mark Richt said that he expects sophomore RB Travis Homer to play "a bunch" during the coming season. "He’s very confident in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. He’s doing a nice job. He’s ready to be a solid backup to (Mark) Walton, and if you’re No. 2 at running back you’re playing a bunch," Richt said. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder ranked as ESPN 300's No. 175 prospect in the 2016 class. As a true freshman, he saw just seven carries. You can expect that number to jump significantly this year. Source: Palm Beach Post