Devin Bush | Linebacker
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 227
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan sophomore LB Devin Bush Jr. had three tackles and two sacks during the spring game.
"We saw a lot of Devin Bush," quarterback Wilton Speight said. "He's just so explosive, so fast, and he just has such football savvy. He sees plays develop very quickly and acts upon it." Bush has assumed the starting middle linebacker spot following the departure of last season’s leading tackler Ben Gedeon, a Day 3 pick of the Vikings. "He’s got a Division I body now. I’m asking him to play two positions. He pretty much played one today, and I’m very pleased with where he’s at," defensive coordinator Don Brown said. "He’s welcomed it all. It’s so nice to have a young guy like that and he can play two spots. You could have some guys asked that and they’ll look at you like ‘are you kidding me?’ He’s handled it really with ease."
May 10 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Michigan signed four-star LB Devin Bush.
Bush visited both Auburn and Michigan in November, with Wolverine HC Jim Harbaugh winning out. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound linebacker's calling card is his frenetic playing style. As Scout.com notes, he's "best in attack mode," though the outlet ultimately assigns him a three-star rating, rather than a four-star mark ala ESPN 300. Bush ranks 181st on that list. ESPN's scouting report reads, in part, "We feel he has better short-range burst and overall tools that project best inside than out at the college level and with that projection he will need to continue adding size and strength before making an impact as an every-down linebacker."
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 09:00:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
LB Bush Jr. stars in Michigan spring game
May 10 - 12:56 PM
Four-star LB Devin Bush joins Michigan
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 09:00:00 PM
More Devin Bush Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Williams
ARK
(1343)
2
D. Samuel
SC
(1153)
3
J. Allen
WY
(1100)
4
M. Zaire
ND
(903)
5
S. Frost
UCF
(843)
6
J. Rosen
UCL
(795)
7
D. Law
UAB
(770)
8
M. Garrett
TAM
(727)
9
N. Saban
AL
(629)
10
S. Barkley
PSU
(606)
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Josh Norris recaps the press conference series for the NFC South and is joined by Trevor Sikkema to focus on the Bucs.
