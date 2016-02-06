Devin Bush | Linebacker

Michigan sophomore LB Devin Bush Jr. had three tackles and two sacks during the spring game.

"We saw a lot of Devin Bush," quarterback Wilton Speight said. "He's just so explosive, so fast, and he just has such football savvy. He sees plays develop very quickly and acts upon it." Bush has assumed the starting middle linebacker spot following the departure of last season’s leading tackler Ben Gedeon, a Day 3 pick of the Vikings. "He’s got a Division I body now. I’m asking him to play two positions. He pretty much played one today, and I’m very pleased with where he’s at," defensive coordinator Don Brown said. "He’s welcomed it all. It’s so nice to have a young guy like that and he can play two spots. You could have some guys asked that and they’ll look at you like ‘are you kidding me?’ He’s handled it really with ease."