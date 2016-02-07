Player Page

Joshua Jackson | Quarterback

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203

Latest News

Recent News

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman QB Joshua Jackson has been named the starter for the coming season.
Jackson (6'1/211) took the lead over JUCO transfer A.J. Bush and true freshman Hendon Hookier via a strong spring for the Hokies. He carried that momentum into camp and will now have the honor of taking over starter duties for the departed Jerod Evans. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2016 class and ranked as Rivals' No. 23 dual-threat quarterback prospect coming out of high school. Aug 14 - 1:36 PM
Source: VT Football on Twitter
More Joshua Jackson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 