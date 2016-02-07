Joshua Jackson | Quarterback Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 203

Latest News Recent News

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman QB Joshua Jackson has been named the starter for the coming season. Jackson (6'1/211) took the lead over JUCO transfer A.J. Bush and true freshman Hendon Hookier via a strong spring for the Hokies. He carried that momentum into camp and will now have the honor of taking over starter duties for the departed Jerod Evans. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2016 class and ranked as Rivals' No. 23 dual-threat quarterback prospect coming out of high school. Source: VT Football on Twitter

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman QB Josh Jackson exited spring practices with an edge over JUCO import A.J. Bush and true freshman Hendon Hookier for the starting job. Jackson (6'1/211) drew some comps to ex-Hokies quarterback Tyrod Taylor during his impressive spring. He's competing for the right to replace Jerod Evans, who left early for the NFL, behind center. The Hokies also must replace standout receiver Isaiah Ford and star tight end Bucky Hodges. Source: Fansided