Nick Starkel | Quarterback Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 182

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman believes Texas A&M redshirt freshman QB Nick Starkel is the favorite to start. On the Paul Finebaum show Monday, Zwerneman said he expects Starkel to be behind center for Texas A&M's opener against UCLA. The beat writer indicated that Starkel has started to pull away from Jake Hubenak and Kellen Mond. "It’s looking like it’s going to be Nick Starkel," Zwerneman said. "Starkel looks like he’s out in front of those other guys, maybe even by a good margin." Hubenak and Mond have a few weeks to try to turn the tide, but they've got work to do. "Just watching [Starkel] in practice, he throws a really pretty ball," Zwerneman added. "Right now, it looks like it’s going to be Starkel." Source: SEC Country

ESPN's Edward Aschoff writes that "if one were to guess on who would take the first snap if the season started today [at Texas A&M]," it would be sophomore QB Nick Starkel. Starkel is competing with senior QB Jake Hubenak and freshman QB Kellen Mond for the right to replace the outgoing Trevor Knight. During the Aggies' spring game, the 6-foot-4, 182-pounder threw for 174 yards and a touchdown. Aschoff writes that "the coaches have been impressed with his arm strength" and adds that Starkel "can make NFL throws and he can stretch the field better just about as well as anyone would want." Source: ESPN.com

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman is hearing a "ton of good buzz" about Texas A&M freshman QB Nick Starkel. Feldman describes Starkel as a "strong-armed" passer. Oklahoma transfer Trevor kNight is clearly Texas A&M's starting quarterback this season. However, due to the transfers at the position, Starkel could be in line to start down the road. He was only rated as a three-star prospect out of high school. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter