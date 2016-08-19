Player Page

Nick Starkel | Quarterback

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 182

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman believes Texas A&M redshirt freshman QB Nick Starkel is the favorite to start.
On the Paul Finebaum show Monday, Zwerneman said he expects Starkel to be behind center for Texas A&M's opener against UCLA. The beat writer indicated that Starkel has started to pull away from Jake Hubenak and Kellen Mond. "It’s looking like it’s going to be Nick Starkel," Zwerneman said. "Starkel looks like he’s out in front of those other guys, maybe even by a good margin." Hubenak and Mond have a few weeks to try to turn the tide, but they've got work to do. "Just watching [Starkel] in practice, he throws a really pretty ball," Zwerneman added. "Right now, it looks like it’s going to be Starkel." Aug 10 - 2:00 PM
Source: SEC Country
