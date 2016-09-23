Player Page

Ryan Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 WR Ryan Jones.
Jones was previously in the fold with North Carolina, but he reopened his recruitment near the end of September. He commits to the Sooners having just taken a visit to them. The only other visit the 6-foot-2, 201-pound wideout has made this month was to Marshall. Rivals ranks Jones as the No. 49 receiving prospect in the 2017 class. ESPN 300 is far more optimistic in their assessment of Jones, though, slotting him into their master list at No. 171 overall. While he lacks blink-and-you'll-miss-it jets, he does a nice job of combining quickness and physicality. Jones should have an opportunity to compete for early playing time in 2017. Jan 28 - 4:53 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
