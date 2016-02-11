Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Breland Brandt | Defensive End
Team:
UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
UCLA sophomore DE/LB Breland Brandt announced his retirement from football, citing four concussions in three years.
Brandt also called attention to a UCLA staffer calling him a "quitter" via text. "To the players that come after me. Understand your value. Understand you’re more than just an athlete," Brandt said. He was a four-star recruit out of high school.
Nov 6 - 10:21 AM
Source:
Breland Brandt on Twitter
ESPN's Erik McKinney wrote that UCLA four-star DE Breland Brandt, "could have an opportunity to immediately factor in as a rusher off the edge."
Brandt sits at No. 215 on the ESPN 300. McKinney noted that he "won’t provide much in the way of power run-stopping ability," but "the extra spring reps should be big for him to start physically developing into an impact player along the line." The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder also has potential as a tight end, though he would probably only be transitioned over that way if he can't find a comfortable fit on the defensive side.
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
UCLA signed four-star DE Breland Brandt.
Los Angeles native Brandt wasted no time committing to the Bruins, as he notified the world that he wanted to play for UCLA in October of 2014. That stood true over a year later, when he signed his letter of intent. ESPN 300 (where he ranks 215th) believes that the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder could contribute as either a defensive end or tight end at the collegiate level. Expect Brandt to open on defense, though. ESPN's scouting department writes that he "needs to add size and will likely develop in more of a hybrid DE/OLB. Prospect with some good raw tools, but more a developmental prospect at this stage that needs to fine his fit."
Tue, Feb 9, 2016 09:03:00 PM
Source:
ESPN 300
UCLA's Brandt retires, cites 4 concussions
Nov 6 - 10:21 AM
Brandt's pass-rush skills could impact early
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 10:03:00 PM
UCLA signs four-star DE Breland Brandt
Tue, Feb 9, 2016 09:03:00 PM
More Breland Brandt Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
