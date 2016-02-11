Player Page

Breland Brandt | Defensive End

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

UCLA sophomore DE/LB Breland Brandt announced his retirement from football, citing four concussions in three years.
Brandt also called attention to a UCLA staffer calling him a "quitter" via text. "To the players that come after me. Understand your value. Understand you’re more than just an athlete," Brandt said. He was a four-star recruit out of high school. Nov 6 - 10:21 AM
Source: Breland Brandt on Twitter
