Breland Brandt | Defensive End

Brandt also called attention to a UCLA staffer calling him a "quitter" via text. "To the players that come after me. Understand your value. Understand you’re more than just an athlete," Brandt said. He was a four-star recruit out of high school.

ESPN's Erik McKinney wrote that UCLA four-star DE Breland Brandt, "could have an opportunity to immediately factor in as a rusher off the edge."

Brandt sits at No. 215 on the ESPN 300. McKinney noted that he "won’t provide much in the way of power run-stopping ability," but "the extra spring reps should be big for him to start physically developing into an impact player along the line." The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder also has potential as a tight end, though he would probably only be transitioned over that way if he can't find a comfortable fit on the defensive side.