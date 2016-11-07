Parrish Cobb | Cornerback Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 176

Oklahoma sophomore CB Parrish Cobb was arrested for three counts of aggravated robbery. He's currently being held. Police suspect Cobb of robbing a pedestrian of his wallet while armed on Jan. 10. Baylor police and nearby Bellmead authorities also want to talk to Cobb about armed robberies they're investigating. Oklahoma suspended Cobb, who started two games and made four appearances as a true freshman in 2016. Source: ESPN

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops indicated that the program will likely seek a medical redshirt for freshman CB Parrish Cobb (hamstring). Cobb injured his hamstring in Oklahoma's loss to Ohio State on September 17 and has not played in any of the six games since. The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder had recorded six tackles in limited action prior to suffering the nagging season-ender. Rivals ranked him as the No. 131 overall prospect for 2016. Source: Jesse Pound on Twitter

Former Baylor freshman CB Parish Cobb signed with Oklahoma. Cobb was one of five players whom Baylor released from their letters of intent last Friday. Three (OL J.P. Urquidez, OL Patrick Hudson and ATH Donovan Duvernay) subsequently committed to Texas, while RB Kameron Martin pledged to Auburn. Cobb was the last of the five still on the board, but took himself off by signing with the Sooners on Friday. His landing spot shouldn't be considered a surprise -- he had actually been committed to Oklahoma through January before jumping over to Baylor. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound Cobb ranked as Rivals' No. 131 overall prospect for the 2016 cycle. The former four-star recruit has the talent to contribute immediately. Source: Jessica Morrey on Twitter