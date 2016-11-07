Player Page

Parrish Cobb | Cornerback

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 176

Oklahoma sophomore CB Parrish Cobb was arrested for three counts of aggravated robbery.
He's currently being held. Police suspect Cobb of robbing a pedestrian of his wallet while armed on Jan. 10. Baylor police and nearby Bellmead authorities also want to talk to Cobb about armed robberies they're investigating. Oklahoma suspended Cobb, who started two games and made four appearances as a true freshman in 2016. Jan 18 - 1:08 PM
Source: ESPN
