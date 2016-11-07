Welcome,
Parrish Cobb | Cornerback
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma sophomore CB Parrish Cobb was arrested for three counts of aggravated robbery.
He's currently being held. Police suspect Cobb of robbing a pedestrian of his wallet while armed on Jan. 10. Baylor police and nearby Bellmead authorities also want to talk to Cobb about armed robberies they're investigating. Oklahoma suspended Cobb, who started two games and made four appearances as a true freshman in 2016.
Jan 18 - 1:08 PM
Source:
ESPN
Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops indicated that the program will likely seek a medical redshirt for freshman CB Parrish Cobb (hamstring).
Cobb injured his hamstring in Oklahoma's loss to Ohio State on September 17 and has not played in any of the six games since. The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder had recorded six tackles in limited action prior to suffering the nagging season-ender. Rivals ranked him as the No. 131 overall prospect for 2016.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Source:
Jesse Pound on Twitter
Former Baylor freshman CB Parish Cobb signed with Oklahoma.
Cobb was one of five players whom Baylor released from their letters of intent last Friday. Three (OL J.P. Urquidez, OL Patrick Hudson and ATH Donovan Duvernay) subsequently committed to Texas, while RB Kameron Martin pledged to Auburn. Cobb was the last of the five still on the board, but took himself off by signing with the Sooners on Friday. His landing spot shouldn't be considered a surprise -- he had actually been committed to Oklahoma through January before jumping over to Baylor. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound Cobb ranked as Rivals' No. 131 overall prospect for the 2016 cycle. The former four-star recruit has the talent to contribute immediately.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 12:13:00 PM
Source:
Jessica Morrey on Twitter
Baylor has granted the release of five 2016 signees from their letters of intent.
Each requested their release prior to May 31, and Baylor used their allotted time to review the information. The five include Parrish Cobb, Kameron Martin, Patrick Hudson, J.P. Urquidez and Donovan Duvernay, according to John Werner of the Waco Tribune. Baylor reportedly failed to notify the five players before releasing the information to the public. The other members of the class will join Baylor for the second session of summer classes. The release is a full one, not of the restricted variety.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Source:
Baylor Football
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Jan 18 - 1:08 PM
OU frosh CB Cobb to seek medical redshirt
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Former Bear corner Cobb signs with Oklahoma
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 12:13:00 PM
Baylor grants release of five 2016 signees
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
Headlines
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
Weigh-in results for every player attending East West Shrine week at the start of practices.
