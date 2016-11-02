Garett Bolles | Tackle Team: Utah Utes Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 300

Utah T Garett Bolles announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Bolles spent one season at the FBS level after transferring up from JUCO and will be 25 years old in May. Tony Pauline reported Bolles would likely declare if he received a first-round grade from the NFL, but his age makes him a bit of an unconventional player. Bolles played at a high level all season, and it isn't like the tackle position is locked up in the draft. His wife just gave birth earlier this winter. Source: Garett Bolles on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that he "continue[s] to hear Utah [junior T] Garett Bolles will enter the draft." Pauline first relayed in early November that Bolles was toying with a jump depending on whether or not he received a first-round evaluation from the advisory committee. While it is not known whether the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has gotten such a grade as of yet, Pauline continues to hear that his declaring for the draft is a distinct possibility. The analyst further relays that there are many who "believe Bolles will be a top 20 choice." Even beyond the high football opinions of Bolles in the equation, there are real-life factors that could be cause for a jump. The Utah junior's wife gave birth earlier this winter, giving an obvious financial incentive to enter the draft. Bolles also turns 25 in May. Source: Draft Analyst

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that Utah junior T Grant Bolles will "consider entering the draft if he receives a first round grade from the advisory committee." The analyst added that "many believe he is top 32 worthy." Bolles, a four-star JUCO recruit in the past cycle, previously served an LDS church mission and will be 25 years old next May. Bolles has been sensational since taking over the Utes' starting left tackle spot from J.J. Dielman, who moved to center. Source: TFY Draft Insider