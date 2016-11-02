Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Garett Bolles | Tackle
Team:
Utah Utes
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 300
Latest News
Recent News
Utah T Garett Bolles announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Bolles spent one season at the FBS level after transferring up from JUCO and will be 25 years old in May. Tony Pauline reported Bolles would likely declare if he received a first-round grade from the NFL, but his age makes him a bit of an unconventional player. Bolles played at a high level all season, and it isn't like the tackle position is locked up in the draft. His wife just gave birth earlier this winter.
Jan 5 - 9:28 AM
Source:
Garett Bolles on Twitter
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that he "continue[s] to hear Utah [junior T] Garett Bolles will enter the draft."
Pauline first relayed in early November that Bolles was toying with a jump depending on whether or not he received a first-round evaluation from the advisory committee. While it is not known whether the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has gotten such a grade as of yet, Pauline continues to hear that his declaring for the draft is a distinct possibility. The analyst further relays that there are many who "believe Bolles will be a top 20 choice." Even beyond the high football opinions of Bolles in the equation, there are real-life factors that could be cause for a jump. The Utah junior's wife gave birth earlier this winter, giving an obvious financial incentive to enter the draft. Bolles also turns 25 in May.
Jan 1 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline reports that Utah junior T Grant Bolles will "consider entering the draft if he receives a first round grade from the advisory committee."
The analyst added that "many believe he is top 32 worthy." Bolles, a four-star JUCO recruit in the past cycle, previously served an LDS church mission and will be 25 years old next May. Bolles has been sensational since taking over the Utes' starting left tackle spot from J.J. Dielman, who moved to center.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Utah signed four-star JUCO T Garett Bolles.
ESPN ranks Bolles as the No. 2 JUCO prospect in the land, while 247Sports pegs him No. 3. Either way, he represents a big recruiting coup for the Utes, who flipped him off his BYU commitment. "Excellent overall size and displays great playing strength," noted ESPN. "Demonstrates very good leg drive once engaged and can create push in the run game. Good range as run blocker. Shows a tenacious demeanor in his play. Flashes effective kick step with good, balance and lateral agility."
Wed, Feb 10, 2016 06:18:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Utah T Bolles adds his name to the 2017 draft
Jan 5 - 9:28 AM
Garrett Bolles remains hot draft possibility
Jan 1 - 10:25 AM
Report: Bolles may declare with a Rd 1 grade
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Utes flip JUCO stud T Bolles from BYU
Wed, Feb 10, 2016 06:18:00 PM
More Garett Bolles Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Utah Utes Tickets
