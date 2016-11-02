Player Page

Garett Bolles | Tackle

Team: Utah Utes
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 300

Utah T Garett Bolles announced his intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Bolles spent one season at the FBS level after transferring up from JUCO and will be 25 years old in May. Tony Pauline reported Bolles would likely declare if he received a first-round grade from the NFL, but his age makes him a bit of an unconventional player. Bolles played at a high level all season, and it isn't like the tackle position is locked up in the draft. His wife just gave birth earlier this winter. Jan 5 - 9:28 AM
Source: Garett Bolles on Twitter
