T.J. Hammonds | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
August Reliever Rankings
Aug 3
August Outfielder Rankings
Aug 3
August Starter Rankings
Aug 3
August Shortstop Rankings
Aug 3
August Third Baseman Rankings
Aug 3
August Second Baseman Rankings
Aug 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers activate Garza for start versus STL
Giants DFA third baseman Conor Gillaspie
Molina slugs two solo bombs to beat Brewers
Andrus goes 3-for-4 with a two-run home run
Godley tosses six shutout frames, beats Cubs
Worley shuts out Nationals for seven innings
Hellickson fires seven shutout frames vs KC
Julio Teheran leaves with cramping in thigh
Indians-Red Sox game postponed due to rain
Zimmermann goes seven scoreless vs. NYY
Matt Carpenter scratched with hip discomfort
Ervin Santana works his fifth complete game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 3
Dose: Fuller Out for Months
Aug 3
Podcast: 6 Preseason Questions
Aug 3
Silva's Early-Camp Top 150
Aug 2
Mock Draft Preview
Aug 2
Dose: Fantasy Odds & Ends
Aug 2
Dose: More Waiting for Zeke
Aug 1
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: MIA 'concerned' about Tannehill
Seahawks had to 'manage' Graham last year
Chemistry between Glennon, Meredith 'evident'
Ingram wants to prove he is a 'complete back'
Stephen Jones expects Zeke decision soon
Tannehill leaves practice with leg injury
Alshon Jeffery sidelined with shoulder injury
Zay Jones 'winning the battle' for No. 2 job
Steelers RB Conner has AC sprain in shoulder
Kevin White disputes Bears WR coach's story
Chargers lose RG Forrest Lamp to torn ACL
Abdullah confirmed as Lions' featured back
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 stats
Max Zachem: Stafford 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Stafford 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Stafford 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Stafford 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Stafford 150 stats
J.J. Yeley: Zippo 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Stafford 150 stats
Ryan Reed: Zippo 200 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Stafford 150 stats
Dylan Lupton: Zippo 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Stafford 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Season Preview: Arsenal
Aug 2
Newcastle Season Preview
Jul 31
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Overall
Jul 31
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
Klopp has a decision to make ahead of GW1
Pre-season malaise strikes Saints again
Mkhi notches up another pre-season goal
Pulis provides a mixed injury update
New Stoke signing sidelined
Terriers claw back to draw VfB Stuttgart
Sturridge scores v. Bayern, leaves w/ injury
Jesus Navas leaves Man City for Sevilla
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez back in London at Arsenal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
T.J. Hammonds | Wide Receiver
Team:
Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Arkansas sophomore WR T.J. Hammonds will miss an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.
Hammonds suffered a meniscus injury last August and this could be a similar occurrence. Hammonds was working with the starters before going down. "A source said this injury is believed to be worse than the previous and is expected to require more recovery time," beat writer Trent Sadid added.
Aug 3 - 10:26 AM
Source:
SEC Country
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Matt Jones notes that Arkansas sophomore WR T.J. Hammonds could see time in the backfield.
"We've seen Arkansas move that slot receiver into the backfield before with guys like Drew Morgan and Jared Cornelius," Jones writes. "Even before the injury to Rawleigh Williams, I thought Hammonds was going to get some carries that way." The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder began his career at Arkansas as a running back last season and after recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in August, he went on to rush for 88 yards and a touchdown in seven games. He has since been moved to the slot. Concludes Jones, "He's versatile enough that the play-caller has some options to get creative and get the ball into his hands."
Jun 4 - 12:35 PM
Source:
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Arkansas freshman RB T.J. Hammonds recently underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
The injury was of the non-contact variety. This will likely keep Hammonds sidelined for an extended amount of time, and we wonder if he ends up taking a redshirt. We know the Razorbacks lost tow ball carriers to the NFL in Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins, and are looking to reload at the position. Hammonds was recruited as both a receiver and running back.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 09:35:00 AM
Source:
SEC Country
Arkansas signed four-star WR T.J. Hammonds.
During his senior campaign at Robinson High School in Little Rock, Hammonds caught 23 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers might seem modest enough, but he also rushed for an immodest 1,375 yards and 22 scores. ESPN 300 (where he checks in at No. 223) notes "there is a lot to like about Hammonds and he gives coaches a lot of options in terms of where to play him. He also has return game upside. He's a natural football player with confidence and production. Tons of big plays from him."
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 10:29:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
Aug 3 - 10:26 AM
T.J. Hammonds offers versatility for Arkansas
Jun 4 - 12:35 PM
Razorbacks RB Hammonds out (meniscus)
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 09:35:00 AM
Four-star WR Hammonds joins Arkansas
Thu, Feb 11, 2016 10:29:00 PM
More T.J. Hammonds Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1478)
2
D. Hand
AL
(928)
3
K. Ballage
AZS
(720)
4
J. Whitehead
PIT
(530)
5
A. Bookser
PIT
(514)
6
J. Moglia
CCA
(490)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(478)
8
D. Carrington
UT
(463)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(430)
10
N. Saban
AL
(407)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Arkansas Razorbacks Tickets
Headlines
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
BYU QB Tanner Mangum will try to reestablish his cult legend as we go deep-sea fishing for CFB fantasy sleepers.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
»
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
»
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Oklahoma boots freshman QB Robison from team
»
Arkansas lose WR Hammonds to knee injury
»
Starting LSU G Teuhema plans to transfer
»
Shaw: Darnold is the best QB in the nation
»
Ex-LSU DE Washington transfers to a JUCO
»
Etling (back) thinks he'll be 100% for opener
»
Ole Miss starting ILB Bing-Dukes arrested
»
LSU suspends two-year starting G indefinitely
»
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
»
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
»
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
»
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved