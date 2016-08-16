T.J. Hammonds | Wide Receiver

Hammonds suffered a meniscus injury last August and this could be a similar occurrence. Hammonds was working with the starters before going down. "A source said this injury is believed to be worse than the previous and is expected to require more recovery time," beat writer Trent Sadid added.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Matt Jones notes that Arkansas sophomore WR T.J. Hammonds could see time in the backfield.

"We've seen Arkansas move that slot receiver into the backfield before with guys like Drew Morgan and Jared Cornelius," Jones writes. "Even before the injury to Rawleigh Williams, I thought Hammonds was going to get some carries that way." The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder began his career at Arkansas as a running back last season and after recovering from a torn meniscus suffered in August, he went on to rush for 88 yards and a touchdown in seven games. He has since been moved to the slot. Concludes Jones, "He's versatile enough that the play-caller has some options to get creative and get the ball into his hands."