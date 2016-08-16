Player Page

T.J. Hammonds | Wide Receiver

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 189

Latest News

Recent News

Arkansas sophomore WR T.J. Hammonds will miss an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury that required surgery.
Hammonds suffered a meniscus injury last August and this could be a similar occurrence. Hammonds was working with the starters before going down. "A source said this injury is believed to be worse than the previous and is expected to require more recovery time," beat writer Trent Sadid added. Aug 3 - 10:26 AM
Source: SEC Country
More T.J. Hammonds Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 