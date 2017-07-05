Warren Ball | Running Back

Ball suffered a broken fibula early in the win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder had 332 yards and four scores on 75 carries for a 4.4 YPA average. Ball's collegiate career is over. He never did much in college -- Ball was stuck behind superior runners at Ohio State and frequently injured at Akron -- but he's huge, runs a 4.4s 40 and boasts a vertical jump of 39 inches. He'll get a long look from the NFL.

Ball now has a pair of 100-yard rushing games under his belt this season. He has not topped 40 yards in either of Akron's other two games. For the campaign as a whole, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has posted 325 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He should be able to put up strong numbers against Bowling Green next Saturday.

Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball ran the ball 20 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-3 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

It's no surprise, but Ball (6'3/230) was just too much for Arkansas-Pine Bluff to deal with. The former Ohio State transfer opened up the scoring with a 12-yard scamper to make it 7-0 Zips with 10:46 left in the first quarter. His next touchdown came a quarter later on an eight-yard score that put Akron up 31-3 late with 5:00 left in the half. He punctuated his fine effort with an eight-yard touchdown in the middle of the third that made it 38-3. Bell is a tremendous athlete who didn't get a great chance at OSU -- injuries played a part, there -- but a big senior season could see his draft stock improve significantly. Running backs who run 4.4 40s and can jump 39 inches don't grow on trees, after all.