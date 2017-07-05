Warren Ball | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Yanks Advance
Oct 4
Fantasy MVPs & LVPs
Oct 4
Team Roundup: Giants
Oct 3
Final 2017 MLB Power Rankings
Oct 3
Postseason Dose: Going Wild
Oct 3
Team Roundup: Reds
Oct 2
Daily Dose: The Winners Are..
Oct 2
Top 2018 Prospects
Oct 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sherfy (triceps) on D'Backs WC Game roster
Arrieta (hamstring) lined up for NLDS Game 4
Hendricks to start Game 1 of NLDS for Cubs
Texas releases retired slugger Prince Fielder
Rangers pick up 2019 option on Jeff Banister
Scherzer (hamstring) not throwing off mound
Otani works two-hit shutout in last NPB start
Adam Wainwright has surgery on right elbow
Buxton to undergo tests for upper back injury
Gregorius hits three-run HR in Wild Card win
Robertson shines in relief, Yankees advance
Hill to start NLDS Game 2, Darvish in Gm. 3
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 5 Power Rankings
Oct 4
Week 4 AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 4
The NFL Week 5 Worksheet
Oct 4
Daily Dose: Hurry for Murray
Oct 4
Gurley, All or Nothing
Oct 4
Week 4 NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 3
Getting Defensive Week 5
Oct 3
Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 5
Oct 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Forte (toe) still sidelined Wednesday
No. 1 pick DE Myles Garrett tweets 'I'm back'
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Davante Adams remains in concussion protocol
Luck practicing Wednesday, but out Week 5
Beckham (ankle, finger) practices Wednesday
Paul Perkins (ribs) practicing on Wednesday
Jamaal Williams (knee) says he's 'good' to go
Danny Trevathan's ban reduced to one game
Saints send RT Zach Strief to injured reserve
Chargers give up on 2016 third-rounder Tuerk
Ty Montgomery (ribs) vague on Week 5 status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eastern Conference Busts
Oct 4
Risers and Fallers: Forwards
Oct 4
NBA Preseason DFS Podcast
Sep 30
Dominate Your Draft
Sep 30
Preseason News Recap Podcast
Sep 29
The Rookie Hype
Sep 29
Western Conference Sleepers
Sep 27
Risers & Fallers: Guards
Sep 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler, Millsap, Jokic, Harris out vs. LAL
Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) out Wednesday
Stanley Johnson starting Wednesday vs. CHA
MRI comes back clean on Reggie Jackson
Marc Gasol to make preseason debut Monday
Blake Griffin scores 17 points with 3 steals
T.J. Warren scores 24 points in 23 minutes
Caleb Swanigan scores 18 points vs. Suns
Norman Powell (ankle) ruled out vs. LAC
Carmelo Anthony drops 19 in 20 minutes
Anthony Davis scores 24 w/ 10 rebounds
James Harden scores 16 w/ 10 assists
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bye Weeks Stats Sites & RITHAC
Oct 4
Let's Get Underway
Oct 4
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 3
Rotoworld Staff Predictions
Oct 3
Roundtable Teaser
Oct 2
Podcast: Winnipeg Jets Preview
Oct 1
Podcast: Capitals Preview
Sep 30
Pod: Golden Knights Preview
Sep 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets ink Ehlers to 7-year contract extension
Sabres re-sign Jack Eichel to 8-yr, $80M deal
Eichel, Sabres closing in on huge extension
Tom Wilson gets 4-game ban for boarding
Shayne Gostisbehere says he's 'ready to go'
Erik Karlsson unlikely to be ready for opener
Canucks obtain Derrick Pouliot from Penguins
Patrice Bergeron is day-to-day with LBI
Oilers set to open with Kailer Yamamoto
Report: CBJ re-sign RFA Anderson for 3 years
Shayne Gostisbehere on Flyers flight to SJ
Patric Hornqvist (hand) likely out for opener
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Dover, DE & Las Vegas
Oct 1
Update: Dover (Fall)
Sep 30
DFS: Dover (Summer)
Sep 29
Chasing Dover (Fall)
Sep 28
Caps After New Hampshire (Fall
Sep 26
Wrapup: Loudon NH, Kentucky
Sep 24
Update: New Hampshire
Sep 23
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Coby 7th at Stafford, retains points lead
Bonsignore: Runner-up in Whelen Mods points
Solomito 5th at Stafford, 3rd in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: NAPA Fall Final runner-up
Rowan Pennink: NAPA Fall Final results
William Byron: Drive for the Cure 300 advance
Dave Sapienza: NAPA Fall Final results
Bell holds points lead after second in Vegas
Matt Crafton: 7th at Vegas, 3rd in points
Sauter: 4th in points after 10th in Vegas
Chase Briscoe: 3rd at Vegas, 5th in points
Austin Cindric: Las Vegas 350 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
Oct 3
Safeway Open Preview
Oct 3
Web Rankings: The Finals 25
Oct 2
Alfred Dunhill Links Preview
Oct 2
Web Rankings: Grading The 25
Sep 29
Expert Picks: British Masters
Sep 26
Presidents Cup Preview
Sep 26
Schauffele wins at East Lake
Sep 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele back in Napa for Safeway title defense
Past champ Bae returns after 104-week hiatus
Defending champion Hatton heads to Scotland
McIlroy ready to end poor year on Links high
Kitayama cards a 65 at Safeway Open Q
McNealy making pro debut at the Safeway Open
Big-hitting Champ set for Safeway Open start
Oosthuizen led the Internationals w/ 2.5 pts
Presidents Cup Final: USA: 19.0, Int'l: 11.0
Dustin Johnson halves; wraps with 4.5 points
Berger wins 2-and-1; clinching point for USA
Paul Dunne wins the 2017 British Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Akron RB Ball (fibula) done for the year
Darnold is 'still learning to read defenses'
LSU loses pledge from four-star CB Joseph
Stoops showing no interest in coaching return
Baylor P Drew Galitz (knee) out for remainder
Gesicki (undisclosed) probable for Wildcats
RB Terence Williams to remain with Baylor
QB Wimbush (foot) day-to-day ahead of UNC
TCU RB Hicks expected back vs. West Virginia
Reports: Darnold may stay at USC 1 more year
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 7
Sep 30
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 7
Sep 29
Late Fitness Check GW7
Sep 29
Stag's Take - Gameweek 7
Sep 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 7
Sep 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW7
Sep 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 7
Sep 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 7
Sep 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Batshuayi ready for starting chance
De Bruyne shakes off injury concern
Scott Malone pushing for left-back shirt
Conte explains absence of Moses against City
City's Kompany ruled out for Belgium
Van Dijk hints at winter exit from Saints
Lucky Lukaku suffers no serious damage
Morata much worse than initially thought
Terriers defender out for at least a month
Mourinho happy United can cope with injuries
Gareth Southdate tips Harry the Wink
Izquierdo will improve with time - Hughton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Warren Ball | Running Back
Team:
Akron Zips
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball (fibula) underwent season-ending surgery on Sunday.
Ball suffered a broken fibula early in the win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder had 332 yards and four scores on 75 carries for a 4.4 YPA average. Ball's collegiate career is over. He never did much in college -- Ball was stuck behind superior runners at Ohio State and frequently injured at Akron -- but he's huge, runs a 4.4s 40 and boasts a vertical jump of 39 inches. He'll get a long look from the NFL.
Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Source:
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in Saturday's 22-17 loss to Troy.
Ball now has a pair of 100-yard rushing games under his belt this season. He has not topped 40 yards in either of Akron's other two games. For the campaign as a whole, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has posted 325 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He should be able to put up strong numbers against Bowling Green next Saturday.
Sep 24 - 3:17 PM
Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball ran the ball 20 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-3 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
It's no surprise, but Ball (6'3/230) was just too much for Arkansas-Pine Bluff to deal with. The former Ohio State transfer opened up the scoring with a 12-yard scamper to make it 7-0 Zips with 10:46 left in the first quarter. His next touchdown came a quarter later on an eight-yard score that put Akron up 31-3 late with 5:00 left in the half. He punctuated his fine effort with an eight-yard touchdown in the middle of the third that made it 38-3. Bell is a tremendous athlete who didn't get a great chance at OSU -- injuries played a part, there -- but a big senior season could see his draft stock improve significantly. Running backs who run 4.4 40s and can jump 39 inches don't grow on trees, after all.
Sep 9 - 9:52 PM
Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball placed at No. 22 on Bruce Feldman's "Freak List."
Ball (6’3/230) vertical jumps 39 inches, broad jumps 10’8" and has been clocked at 4.4 in the 40. He carries a mere 3-percent body fat. A former Ohio State Buckeye, Ball left the school after three years sitting behind Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott. Ball had 181 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in two 2016 starts for the Zips before getting knocked out for the season in Week 2 against Wisconsin.
Jul 18 - 1:47 PM
Source:
SI
Akron RB Ball (fibula) done for the year
Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Warren Ball puts up 112 yards, touchdown
Sep 24 - 3:17 PM
Ball rushes for three touchdowns in easy win
Sep 9 - 9:52 PM
Akron RB Ball boasts freakish measureables
Jul 18 - 1:47 PM
More Warren Ball Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Freeman
OR
(844)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(734)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(672)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(654)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(558)
6
T. Bryant
NEB
(510)
7
S. Buechele
TX
(494)
8
J. Allen
WY
(482)
9
W. Gallman
CLE
(474)
10
J. Chunn
TRO
(443)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Akron Zips Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Wazzu QB Luke Falk should find WR Tavares Martin Jr. a-plenty against Oregon in Week 6 as we dive into the week's best match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 5
Sep 24
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Akron RB Ball (fibula) done for the year
»
Darnold is 'still learning to read defenses'
»
LSU loses pledge from four-star CB Joseph
»
Stoops showing no interest in coaching return
»
Baylor P Drew Galitz (knee) out for remainder
»
Gesicki (undisclosed) probable for Wildcats
»
RB Terence Williams to remain with Baylor
»
QB Wimbush (foot) day-to-day ahead of UNC
»
TCU RB Hicks expected back vs. West Virginia
»
Reports: Darnold may stay at USC 1 more year
»
Beavs RB Nall (ankle) doubtful for USC
»
Houston DL Ed Oliver dealing with MCL sprain
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved