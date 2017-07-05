Player Page

Warren Ball | Running Back

Team: Akron Zips
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 224

Akron redshirt senior RB Warren Ball (fibula) underwent season-ending surgery on Sunday.
Ball suffered a broken fibula early in the win over Bowling Green on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder had 332 yards and four scores on 75 carries for a 4.4 YPA average. Ball's collegiate career is over. He never did much in college -- Ball was stuck behind superior runners at Ohio State and frequently injured at Akron -- but he's huge, runs a 4.4s 40 and boasts a vertical jump of 39 inches. He'll get a long look from the NFL. Oct 4 - 1:18 PM
Source: Akron Beacon Journal
