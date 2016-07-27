Player Page

Melquise Stovall | Wide Receiver

Team: California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 179

Cal sophomore WR Melquise Stovall (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Just what Stovall is dealing with is unknown, but regardless, he won't see the field again for the Golden Bears this season. The 5-foot-8, 179-pound sophomore posted a respectable 42-415-3 receiving line in his first year of collegiate play in 2016, but he has been a non-factor on offense this season. He'll finish the current campaign without a catch. Nov 7 - 7:38 PM
Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter
