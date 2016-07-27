Melquise Stovall | Wide Receiver Team: California Golden Bears Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 179

Latest News Recent News

Cal sophomore WR Melquise Stovall (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Just what Stovall is dealing with is unknown, but regardless, he won't see the field again for the Golden Bears this season. The 5-foot-8, 179-pound sophomore posted a respectable 42-415-3 receiving line in his first year of collegiate play in 2016, but he has been a non-factor on offense this season. He'll finish the current campaign without a catch. Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter

California sophomore WR Melquise Stovall (undisclosed) will not play against Oregon on Saturday. Stovall joins fellow wideout Demetris Robertson on the sideline for the Bears. Look for Vic Wharton to get plenty of targets if Cal is unable to run the ball against the Ducks. Source: Rusty Simmons on Twitter

California sophomore WR Melquise Stovall was listed as a third-stringer on the team's depth chart. Stovall was listed behind Kanawai Noa and Jordan Duncan on the WR-F list. Frankly, this is a stunner. The 5-foot-8, 179-pound Stovall was a four-star recruit who posted a 42-415-3 line as a true freshman in 2016. Source: Cal Football on Twitter