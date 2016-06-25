Dameyune Craig | Center Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (42) / 4/19/1974

LSU fired WR coach Dameyune Craig. In addition Craig's boot, LSU has also reassigned RB coach Jabbar Juluke to elsewhere within the athletic department. In a statement, HC Ed Orgeron said, "We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU. We wish them nothing but success in the future." Craig was initially hired by the Tigers in February of 2016, when they swiped him from Auburn's staff. Source: AL.com

LSU junior QB Brandon Harris suggested that WR coach Dameyune Craig accepted the position because of the presence of Brandon Harris. "[Craig] recruited me at Auburn, and one of the reasons he came to LSU is a good reason — it’s because of me. He knew the talent I had, and I’m honored he’s on our side," Harris said. Craig jumped from the Tigers (Auburn species) to the Tigers (LSU species) in mid-February. Harris is not shy in expressing his affection for Craig as a coach, saying, "I love that dude, I love that dude to death. When he feels like I’m not doing something right, he calls me out on it — in front of anybody. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He’s flat-out honest with you." He indicated that Craig has helped him in adding touch to his passes this offseason, as well as his mechanics. Source: SEC Country

New LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig explained his decision to take the job, saying, "I know they will always contend for SEC championships and national championships." Craig began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at LSU, making this a homecoming of sorts. Prior to snapping up the LSU gig, he spent the last three years on Gus Malzahn's Auburn coaching staff. Said Craig, "You just want to see men grow up and develop in your career, on and off the field. That was part of the reason for coming [to LSU]." He also called HC Les Miles "the best college football coach in the nation." Source: FOX Sports