Dameyune Craig | Center

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (42) / 4/19/1974

LSU fired WR coach Dameyune Craig.
In addition Craig's boot, LSU has also reassigned RB coach Jabbar Juluke to elsewhere within the athletic department. In a statement, HC Ed Orgeron said, "We appreciate the work that Dameyune and Jabbar did for LSU. We wish them nothing but success in the future." Craig was initially hired by the Tigers in February of 2016, when they swiped him from Auburn's staff. Feb 2 - 4:09 PM
Source: AL.com
