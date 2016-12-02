Welcome,
Baron Browning | Linebacker
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 227
Latest News
Recent News
Land of 10's Jeremy Birmingham reports that Ohio State freshman LB Baron Browning will miss the remainder of spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum.
Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer has not specified the nature of Browning's injury, but did confirm that spring practice was out the window. The reported torn labrum is an unfortunate set-back for the potential impact freshman. Browning, 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, was a five-star recruit out of high school and one of the jewels of Meyer's brilliant 2017 class. Per Birmingham, the linebacker underwent surgery on Tuesday morning.
Mar 28 - 4:54 PM
Source:
Jeremy Birmingham on Twitter
Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 LB Baron Browning.
To say that the Buckeyes are destroying the recruiting universe right now is an understatement. Browning stands as Ohio State's 15th commitment from the ESPN 300. Eight of those 15 rank among the outlet's top 50 recruits for the 2017 cycle. Browning, himself, ranks as their No. 29 overall prospect in the class. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder chose Ohio State over expected big dogs such as Alabama, Florida State and Michigan. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell has called him "what every coach wants in a linebacker."
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Uncommitted five-star 2017 LB Baron Browning will make his pledge on November 29.
Nice gesture, as November 29 is his father's birthday. Browning -- who stands as Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect for 2017 -- is still considering a number of offers, but plans on whittling his list to five in the near future. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Texas native said that he is 50/50 on whether he will commit to a home state program. "The bonus of playing out of state is that it'll give me the opportunity to mature more and be my own man," Browning said. "I'll have to grow up quick, because my parents won't be there."
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report recruiting analyst Tyler Donohue noted that uncommitted five-star 2017 LB Baron Browning "displayed sideline-to-sideline range and held his own in intermediate pass coverage [at The Opening]."
Donohue assigned Browning an "A-" for his showing in Beaverton over the last week. The analyst wrote that while the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder failed to provide many true "firework" moments during 7-on-7 tournament action, he showcased an impressive "steadiness and awareness." In the event testing portion of The Opening, Browning ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds while recording a vertical jump of 37.4 inches. Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame are all candidates for potential official visits from the five-star stalwart this autumn.
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
Mar 28 - 4:54 PM
OSU rakes in five-star LB Baron Browning
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:43:00 PM
Five-star LB Browning to commit in November
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Baron Browning holds own at The Opening
Mon, Jul 11, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1222)
2
D. Kizer
ND
(1021)
3
J. Peppers
MCH
(840)
4
C. Robinson
AL
(831)
5
M. Trubisky
UNC
(817)
6
C. McCaffrey
STA
(787)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(766)
8
J. Butt
MCH
(756)
9
T. Hill
BYU
(732)
10
D. Webb
CAL
(725)
Player Page
Recent News
Ohio State Buckeyes Tickets
