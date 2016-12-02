Player Page

Baron Browning | Linebacker

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 227

Land of 10's Jeremy Birmingham reports that Ohio State freshman LB Baron Browning will miss the remainder of spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum.
Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer has not specified the nature of Browning's injury, but did confirm that spring practice was out the window. The reported torn labrum is an unfortunate set-back for the potential impact freshman. Browning, 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, was a five-star recruit out of high school and one of the jewels of Meyer's brilliant 2017 class. Per Birmingham, the linebacker underwent surgery on Tuesday morning. Mar 28 - 4:54 PM
Source: Jeremy Birmingham on Twitter
