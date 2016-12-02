Baron Browning | Linebacker Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 227

Latest News Recent News

Land of 10's Jeremy Birmingham reports that Ohio State freshman LB Baron Browning will miss the remainder of spring practice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum. Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer has not specified the nature of Browning's injury, but did confirm that spring practice was out the window. The reported torn labrum is an unfortunate set-back for the potential impact freshman. Browning, 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, was a five-star recruit out of high school and one of the jewels of Meyer's brilliant 2017 class. Per Birmingham, the linebacker underwent surgery on Tuesday morning. Source: Jeremy Birmingham on Twitter

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 LB Baron Browning. To say that the Buckeyes are destroying the recruiting universe right now is an understatement. Browning stands as Ohio State's 15th commitment from the ESPN 300. Eight of those 15 rank among the outlet's top 50 recruits for the 2017 cycle. Browning, himself, ranks as their No. 29 overall prospect in the class. The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder chose Ohio State over expected big dogs such as Alabama, Florida State and Michigan. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell has called him "what every coach wants in a linebacker." Source: ESPN.com

Uncommitted five-star 2017 LB Baron Browning will make his pledge on November 29. Nice gesture, as November 29 is his father's birthday. Browning -- who stands as Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect for 2017 -- is still considering a number of offers, but plans on whittling his list to five in the near future. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Texas native said that he is 50/50 on whether he will commit to a home state program. "The bonus of playing out of state is that it'll give me the opportunity to mature more and be my own man," Browning said. "I'll have to grow up quick, because my parents won't be there." Source: Bleacher Report