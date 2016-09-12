Player Page

Travon Blanchard | Cornerback

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Baylor indefinitely suspended senior CB Travon Blanchard after he was accused of multiple acts of violence against against a woman.
A restraining order has been placed against Blanchard on behalf of the woman. "The Baylor Athletics Department is aware of a complaint made against Travon Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney's Office," Baylor officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "Immediately upon notification on February 7, the appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated and Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team related activities, pending the outcome of the investigation." The affidavit alleges that Blanchard, in addition to physical violence, "controls many aspects of the applicant's life." Mar 1 - 1:38 PM
Source: ESPN
