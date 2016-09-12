Travon Blanchard | Cornerback Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (22) / 12/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Baylor indefinitely suspended senior CB Travon Blanchard after he was accused of multiple acts of violence against against a woman. A restraining order has been placed against Blanchard on behalf of the woman. "The Baylor Athletics Department is aware of a complaint made against Travon Blanchard through the McLennan County District Attorney's Office," Baylor officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "Immediately upon notification on February 7, the appropriate campus student-conduct process was initiated and Blanchard was suspended indefinitely from all team related activities, pending the outcome of the investigation." The affidavit alleges that Blanchard, in addition to physical violence, "controls many aspects of the applicant's life." Source: ESPN

Baylor senior CB Travon Blanchard announced he has been cleared to re-join the team. Blanchard suffered a meniscus injury on August 24, and the prognosis suggested he would miss multiple games. Baylor is 2-0 and likely will find themselves in the top 20 shortly. Blanchard is an important member of the defense and will likely serve as the school's starter in nickel situations. Source: Travon Blanchard on Twitter

Baylor HC Jim Grobe says senior CB Travon Blanchard may miss multiple games with a meniscus injury. Already thin as is, the Bears' defense could ill-afford to lose its starting nickel back. Fortunately, the early-season slate is filled with cream puffs, so the coaches presumably want Blanchard to regroup for Big 12 play. "Travon Blanchard might have a meniscus," Grobe said. "Not something that has me alarmed right now." Blanchard will have his knee examined. Grobe doesn't expect that evaluation to reveal a significant injury. Source: SB Nation