Bryce Love | Running Back

Stanford redshirt sophomore RB Bryce Love converted 13 carries into 180 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 62-7 win against Rice in Sydney, Australia.

Head coach David Shaw put Love on ice in the third quarter once the game got out of hand. Prior to that, Love toyed with the Rice defense, starting with a 62-yard sprint on Stanford's first play from scrimmage. It was Love's first game as the undisputed starter after Christian McCaffrey was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers. Love lost three first-half touchdowns to redshirt sophomore RB Cameron Scarlett, who functioned as the goal-line back. "Bryce is going to be our lead dog," Shaw said. "But it's nice to know we've got some guys who can back him up. I'm excited about where Bryce is heading into this season. We don't want to wear Bryce out in any one game, so those guys have got to come out and make plays like they did today." The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Love rushed for 783 yards (7.1 ypc) and three touchdowns while backing up McCaffrey last season. Love and his Cardinal teammates have a bye next before traveling to Pac-12 favorite USC.