Vincent Taylor | Defensive Tackle Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (22) / 1/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 310

Oklahoma State redshirt junior DT Vincent Taylor will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Taylor was part of Thursday's blowout win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Now, off into the collegiate sunset. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder had an age imperative of sorts, here, as he will turn 23 in January. He earned All-Big 12 honors this past season on the strength of 51 tackles (13.0 for loss), 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. CBS Sports tabs Taylor as the No. 9 DT prospect in the prospective draft pool. He should land solidly as a Day 2 pick, though it will be interesting to see if his age impacts his stock. Source: ESPN.com

Oklahoma State redshirt junior DT Vincent Taylor is still weighing his options for the 2017 season. Taylor previously said he would announce his decision following the school's bowl game. Taylor turns 23 years old in January, and we doubt he wants to be a 24-year-old rookie. Taylor has been a staple of the Cowboys defense over the last two years. Source: News OK