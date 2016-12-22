Alex Anzalone | Linebacker Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 244

Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder is essentially selling low on his own stock. A physically gifted prospect, Anzalone was limited to only two games last season and another six games this year due to separate shoulder and arm injuries. If he falls into Day 3 over durability concerns, the juice will be worth the squeeze. Anzalone's medicals will obviously be of the utmost importance to his Draft standing. Source: USA Today

Florida HC Jim McElwain indicated that redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone (arm) will likely begin practicing after Christmas. "We’ll know more when we get back [from the holiday break] and get down [to Tampa for bowl work]," McElwain said. "We got a couple days of padded practices here coming up." He indicated that while the 6-foot-3, 244-pounder has been working out on an individual basis, Anzalone won't be taking part in contact practices to start. The linebacker is on the mend from a broken left arm suffered against Arkansas on November 5. He has a very narrow recovery window to work with, here, as Florida will take on Iowa in the Outback Bowl on January 2. Source: SEC Country

Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken left arm. This is Anzalone's second straight serious injury, as a shoulder issue ended his 2015 campaign early. An NFL exec recently praised Anzalone's play this year, calling him "really good" and highlighting the linebackers' ability to work around blocks to make plays. Anzalone reportedly has not decided if he will return for one more year, or if he wants to jump to the NFL. Source: SEC Country