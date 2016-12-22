Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Alex Anzalone | Linebacker
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 244
Latest News
Recent News
Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder is essentially selling low on his own stock. A physically gifted prospect, Anzalone was limited to only two games last season and another six games this year due to separate shoulder and arm injuries. If he falls into Day 3 over durability concerns, the juice will be worth the squeeze. Anzalone's medicals will obviously be of the utmost importance to his Draft standing.
Jan 4 - 5:29 PM
Source:
USA Today
Florida HC Jim McElwain indicated that redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone (arm) will likely begin practicing after Christmas.
"We’ll know more when we get back [from the holiday break] and get down [to Tampa for bowl work]," McElwain said. "We got a couple days of padded practices here coming up." He indicated that while the 6-foot-3, 244-pounder has been working out on an individual basis, Anzalone won't be taking part in contact practices to start. The linebacker is on the mend from a broken left arm suffered against Arkansas on November 5. He has a very narrow recovery window to work with, here, as Florida will take on Iowa in the Outback Bowl on January 2.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 12:58:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken left arm.
This is Anzalone's second straight serious injury, as a shoulder issue ended his 2015 campaign early. An NFL exec recently praised Anzalone's play this year, calling him "really good" and highlighting the linebackers' ability to work around blocks to make plays. Anzalone reportedly has not decided if he will return for one more year, or if he wants to jump to the NFL.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:41:00 AM
Source:
SEC Country
An NFL personnel executive says Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone surprised him the most in the season's first half.
"I knew the other linebacker at Florida (Jarrad Davis) was a stud but I didn't know much about Anzalone. He's really good. He isn't a physical take-on guy, but he flies around and makes a ton of plays," the exec said. ESPN's Edward Aschoff reported in February that some on the Florida staff believed that the 6-foot-3, 244-pound Anzalone would have been the team's best defender a season ago had he not been shelved by a shoulder injury.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 06:01:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Florida loses OLB Anzalone to NFL Draft
Jan 4 - 5:29 PM
Alex Anzalone (arm) readying practice return
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 12:58:00 PM
Florida LB Anzalone out for rest of '16 (arm)
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:41:00 AM
Exec: LB Anzalone's breakout surprised me
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 06:01:00 PM
More Alex Anzalone Player News
