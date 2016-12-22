Player Page

Alex Anzalone | Linebacker

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 244

Latest News

Recent News

Florida redshirt junior LB Alex Anzalone will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder is essentially selling low on his own stock. A physically gifted prospect, Anzalone was limited to only two games last season and another six games this year due to separate shoulder and arm injuries. If he falls into Day 3 over durability concerns, the juice will be worth the squeeze. Anzalone's medicals will obviously be of the utmost importance to his Draft standing. Jan 4 - 5:29 PM
Source: USA Today
More Alex Anzalone Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 