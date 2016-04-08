Bryan Edwards | Wide Receiver

Player Page

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 209

South Carolina sophomore WR Bryan Edwards (sports hernia) will be limited early in spring practices.
Edwards underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound former four-star wideout was the ESPN 300's No. 253 overall prospect in the 2016 pool. He showed NFL tools as a true freshman, posting a 44-590-4 line despite being a victim of South Carolina's feeble aerial attack. Feb 22 - 2:51 PM
Source: Josh Kendall on Twitter
