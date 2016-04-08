Bryan Edwards | Wide Receiver Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 209

South Carolina sophomore WR Bryan Edwards (sports hernia) will be limited early in spring practices. Edwards underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound former four-star wideout was the ESPN 300's No. 253 overall prospect in the 2016 pool. He showed NFL tools as a true freshman, posting a 44-590-4 line despite being a victim of South Carolina's feeble aerial attack. Source: Josh Kendall on Twitter

South Carolina freshman WR Bryan Edwards will start in the team's spring game. Nice work by Edwards to acclimate in short order. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout was a member of the 2016 recruiting class and has only been on campus for a few months. ESPN 300 ranked him as their No. 253 overall prospect for the 2016 pool, noting that he showed the consistent ability to create separation with his size during high school ball. Source: Ben Breiner on Twitter