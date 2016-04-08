Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Bryan Edwards | Wide Receiver
Team:
South Carolina Gamecocks
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 209
Latest News
Recent News
South Carolina sophomore WR Bryan Edwards (sports hernia) will be limited early in spring practices.
Edwards underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound former four-star wideout was the ESPN 300's No. 253 overall prospect in the 2016 pool. He showed NFL tools as a true freshman, posting a 44-590-4 line despite being a victim of South Carolina's feeble aerial attack.
Feb 22 - 2:51 PM
Source:
Josh Kendall on Twitter
South Carolina freshman WR Bryan Edwards will start in the team's spring game.
Nice work by Edwards to acclimate in short order. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout was a member of the 2016 recruiting class and has only been on campus for a few months. ESPN 300 ranked him as their No. 253 overall prospect for the 2016 pool, noting that he showed the consistent ability to create separation with his size during high school ball.
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Source:
Ben Breiner on Twitter
South Carolina signed four-star WR Bryan Edwards.
A native of Conway, South Carolina, Edwards committed to the Gamecocks in March, de-committed from the Gamecocks in November, then re-committed to the Gamecocks in December. Ah, the wonderful world of recruiting. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound prospect punches the ESPN 300 clock at No. 253. The Worldwide Leader notes that he looks "great on the hoof" and "[i]s a real separation mismatch in the slot or as a tight end, [showing] a bit of a bull in china shop mentality." However, they don't see him as an out-and-out burner. Barring an improvement in top-end speed, he's more of a slot prospect at this point in his development.
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Feb 22 - 2:51 PM
Edwards to start in Gamecock spring game
Fri, Apr 8, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Four-star WR Edwards among Muschamp's haul
Tue, Feb 16, 2016 11:19:00 PM
More Bryan Edwards Player News
