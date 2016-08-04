Hunter Johnson | Quarterback Team: Clemson Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 200

Clemson four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Hunter Johnson was named MVP of the Army All-American Game on Saturday. Johnson only finished 3-of-10 for 91 yards as his East Team beat the West Team 27-17, but the completions turned the game. Johnson hit Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 19-yard first down on his first pass. A little later, he connected for a 61-yard touchdown pass with Henry Ruggs III. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson graduated early and will arrive on Clemson's campus today (Sunday) to enroll. Scout calls Johnson the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and No. 61 overall player. He's hoping to replace Deshaun Watson next season. Source: Indianapolis Star

In the latest release of the ESPN 300, Clemson five-star 2017 verbal QB commit Hunter Johnson was ranked as the No. 1 pocket-passer QB prospect for the cycle. "[Johnson] is polished, he can control the ball, and he is athletic," noted ESPN recruiting analysts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert. "As a passer, he has many Josh Rosen-like qualities." The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has had a stupendous offseason on the camp circuit and was named the quarterback MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge after tossing eight touchdowns in 7-on-7 play. In addition to earning top billing for his position, Johnson lands on the hot-off-the-presses edition of the ESPN 300 at a lofty No. 19 overall. Source: ESPN.com

Clemson five-star 2017 QB Hunter Johnson was named quarterback MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Johnson tossed eight touchdowns during 7-on-7 work. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney deemed it a "consistently impressive performance from start to finish." Three of seven Rivals analysts predicted an MVP for Johnson in Atlanta prior to this weekend, while multiple Elite 11 coaches tagged him as the quarterback that they would most want to build a program around. Gorney wrote in May that the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder "has a surgeon's precision on the field" and that "the ball gets exactly where it should be on almost every throw." Rivals ranks Johnson as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class. Source: Rivals