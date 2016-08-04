Player Page

Hunter Johnson | Quarterback

Team: Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200

Clemson four-star 2017 verbal QB commit Hunter Johnson was named MVP of the Army All-American Game on Saturday.
Johnson only finished 3-of-10 for 91 yards as his East Team beat the West Team 27-17, but the completions turned the game. Johnson hit Michigan commit Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 19-yard first down on his first pass. A little later, he connected for a 61-yard touchdown pass with Henry Ruggs III. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson graduated early and will arrive on Clemson's campus today (Sunday) to enroll. Scout calls Johnson the nation’s No. 5 quarterback and No. 61 overall player. He's hoping to replace Deshaun Watson next season. Jan 8 - 12:54 PM
