Michael Pittman | Wide Receiver
Team:
USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
USC sophomore WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle) is looking doubtful for the season-opener against Western Michigan.
Pittman suffered a high left ankle sprain in practice on Tuesday and subsequently needed the assistance of a cart to leave the practice field. He was unable to put any weight on the foot. While X-rays came back negative and he has not officially been ruled out for the opener, both the Los Angeles Daily News and Rivals believe that the injury could potentially keep him on the sideline come September 2. We should have a more clear idea as to his availability in the next week or so.
Aug 16 - 1:48 PM
Source:
Adam Maya on Twitter
USC sophomore WR Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a high left ankle sprain on Tuesday.
Pittman sustained the injury in a one-on-one drill against CB Jack Jones. He was unable to put pressure on his left leg while being helped off the field. In a silver lining, X-rays came back negative for a break. There is no current timetable for his return. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder was a standout performer during the spring.
Aug 16 - 1:22 PM
Source:
Fansided
USC sophomore WR Michael Pittman Jr. caught three balls for 30 yards in the spring game.
The Trojans’ coaching staff has raved about Pittman's blend of size and speed, and he looked this spring to be on the precipice of a breakout season. "It was really nice to see a couple of playmakers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns make some nice plays in the red zone," USC head coach Clay Helton said. "It was good to see Sam [Darnold] pitch and catch that first half and show great accuracy." The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Pittman Jr. is the son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr. With Juju Smith-Schuster, Darreus Rogers, De’Quan Hampton and Isaac Whitney having left, there are plenty of opportunities for a host of elite USC receiving prospects to step into the void. Pittman is at the front of the line.
May 16 - 2:14 PM
Source:
Daily Trojan
USC signed four-star WR Michael Pittman.
An early enrollee at USC, Pittman was named the Los Angeles Daily News Player of the Year on the strength of a senior campaign at Oaks Christian High that saw him catch 81 passes for 1,190 yards and 24 touchdowns. Included in that statistical gold pot, his 16-catch, 354-yard performance against Bishop Amat. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout's currently rehabbing from a broken collarbone suffered in an Army All-American Game practice.
Fri, Feb 19, 2016 04:00:00 PM
Source:
LA Daily News
Opener in doubt for USC WR Pittman (ankle)
Aug 16 - 1:48 PM
USC WR Pittman suffers high ankle sprain
Aug 16 - 1:22 PM
WR Pittman shows off size/speed this spring
May 16 - 2:14 PM
Four-star WR Pittman among Helton's haul
Fri, Feb 19, 2016 04:00:00 PM
