Michael Pittman | Wide Receiver

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205

USC sophomore WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ankle) is looking doubtful for the season-opener against Western Michigan.
Pittman suffered a high left ankle sprain in practice on Tuesday and subsequently needed the assistance of a cart to leave the practice field. He was unable to put any weight on the foot. While X-rays came back negative and he has not officially been ruled out for the opener, both the Los Angeles Daily News and Rivals believe that the injury could potentially keep him on the sideline come September 2. We should have a more clear idea as to his availability in the next week or so. Aug 16 - 1:48 PM
Source: Adam Maya on Twitter
