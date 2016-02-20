Jim Leonhard | Center

Leonhard replaces Justin Wilcox, who accepted the head-coaching position at Cal last month. Remarkably, Leonhard earned the promotion to defensive coordinator despite having just one previous year of coaching experience -- that coming this past season, after he was hired by Wisconsin as defensive backs coach in February. There is a high defensive standard to uphold, here, for the 34-year-old lead coordinating newbie.

Leonhard walked on to the Wisconsin team in 2001 and ultimately earned All-Big Ten honors three times during his time on the roster. He wasn't drafted after he left college, but managed to hook up with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2005. After nine years in the NFL, he retired in 2014. This will be Leonhard's first coaching job at any level.