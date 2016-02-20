Denzel Mims | Wide Receiver

Baylor sophomore WR Denzel Mims caught 11 passes for 192 yards and three scores in a 49-41 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Mims (6'4/180) has electric speed, and the Oklahoma secondary had no answers for the talented sophomore. His first score was a 19-yard bullet from QB Zach Smith that put Baylor on the scoreboard and made it 14-7 Sooners. Then with the Bears trailing 28-10, Smith found the wideout on a fly pattern, and he was able to jog into the end zone after breaking a tackle to make it 28-17. Touchdown No.3 was the most controversial, as he may or may not have gotten a foot down in the back of the end zone to make it 49-41. The Bears aren't going to win many games this year, but that has nothing to do with Sims. He has the potential to go early in either the 2018 or 2019 draft.