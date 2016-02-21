Player Page

Jordan Parker | Cornerback

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 187

Oklahoma sophomore CB Jordan Parker left Saturday's game against UTEP with an apparent knee injury.
We do not have an update as to the exact nature of the injury, but early signs are less-than-encouraging. Sooners trainers were examining his left knee after the sophomore went down and he was subsequently seen sporting crutches and a brace on the sideline. Expect a further update from Oklahoma when HC Lincoln Riley addresses the media during the coming week. Sep 2 - 6:09 PM
Source: Nathan Thompson on Twitter
