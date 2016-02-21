Jordan Parker | Cornerback

We do not have an update as to the exact nature of the injury, but early signs are less-than-encouraging. Sooners trainers were examining his left knee after the sophomore went down and he was subsequently seen sporting crutches and a brace on the sideline. Expect a further update from Oklahoma when HC Lincoln Riley addresses the media during the coming week.

Oklahoma sophomore CB Jordan Parker will miss the remainder of spring practice with a stress fracture in his foot.

Parker had a pin placed in his foot during subsequent surgery. He is expected to miss in the neighborhood of eight weeks, but should be healthy and ready to roll come June workouts so long as he can avoid a setback in his recovery. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder was a four-star recruit for the 2016 cycle and recorded 36 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble as a true freshman.