Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Donte Jackson | Cornerback
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/8/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 167
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com named LSU junior CB Donte Jackson the fastest player in college football.
We're not going to argue. Jackson has clocked a 4.24s 40-yard dash. But that's just the start. He posted a 10.22s 100-meter dash last month at the SEC Relays, and a 6.63s 60-meter dash at the 2016 SEC Indoor Championships. His track coach at LSU, Dennis Shaver, has compared Jackson to former Tigers speedster Trindon Holliday, while former teammate and Jets first-round pick Jamal Adams has described Jackson's speed as "God-given." The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Jackson will assume Tre'Davious White's role as LSU's top cornerback this fall.
May 25 - 2:20 PM
Source:
NFL.com
LSU junior CB Donte Jackson has clocked a 4.24-second 40-yard dash.
He's also run a 6.66s 60-meter dash. Jackson has been contributing since his true freshman season. A track star, the 5-foot-11, 173-pound Jackson is also a good kick returner.
Mar 15 - 4:22 PM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's David Ching wrote that LSU sophomore CB Donte Jackson is "easily one of the most dynamic athletes on LSU's roster."
Given the amount of talent on LSU's roster, that is quite the statement by Ching. Jackson was ruled academically ineligible for this spring semester, but the 5-foot-11, 167-pounder should be free and clear from such issues come the start of the 2016 season. Ching tagged him as the Tigers' most versatile player. "He will be one of the Tigers' top cornerbacks, he occasionally contributes on offense and is among the Tigers' top kick returners," the Worldwide Leader contributor noted. As a freshman, he recorded a modest 25 tackles (0.5 for loss) with an interception and a fumble recovery. Expect him to come into his own as he develops.
Thu, May 12, 2016 05:00:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Baton Rouge Advocate's Ross Dellenger reports that LSU sophomore CB Donte Jackson has been ruled academically ineligible to participate in track or football for the spring semester.
Jackson was not at practice on Tuesday and will not be participating through to the end of the spring. Dellenger is hearing that while the 5-foot-11, 167-pounder has been ruled ineligible for the spring semester, it is expected that he will regain his standing over the summer. The former four-star recruit should be ready for August camps. HC Les Miles actually spoke to the difficulty of juggling football, track and academics over the weekend, saying, "We’re kind of monitoring him and helping him along the way, meeting appointments and doing the papers he needs to. He’s hanging in there, has the opportunity to do both."
Tue, Apr 5, 2016 09:18:00 PM
Source:
Baton Rouge Advocate
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
May 25 - 2:20 PM
LSU CB Jackson has run a 4.24s forty
Mar 15 - 4:22 PM
Donte Jackson an athletic leader for LSU
Thu, May 12, 2016 05:00:00 PM
Report: Academics sideline Donte Jackson
Tue, Apr 5, 2016 09:18:00 PM
More Donte Jackson Player News
LSU Tigers Tickets
