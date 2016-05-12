Donte Jackson | Cornerback Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 11/8/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 167

Latest News Recent News

NFL.com named LSU junior CB Donte Jackson the fastest player in college football. We're not going to argue. Jackson has clocked a 4.24s 40-yard dash. But that's just the start. He posted a 10.22s 100-meter dash last month at the SEC Relays, and a 6.63s 60-meter dash at the 2016 SEC Indoor Championships. His track coach at LSU, Dennis Shaver, has compared Jackson to former Tigers speedster Trindon Holliday, while former teammate and Jets first-round pick Jamal Adams has described Jackson's speed as "God-given." The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Jackson will assume Tre'Davious White's role as LSU's top cornerback this fall. Source: NFL.com

LSU junior CB Donte Jackson has clocked a 4.24-second 40-yard dash. He's also run a 6.66s 60-meter dash. Jackson has been contributing since his true freshman season. A track star, the 5-foot-11, 173-pound Jackson is also a good kick returner. Source: ESPN

ESPN's David Ching wrote that LSU sophomore CB Donte Jackson is "easily one of the most dynamic athletes on LSU's roster." Given the amount of talent on LSU's roster, that is quite the statement by Ching. Jackson was ruled academically ineligible for this spring semester, but the 5-foot-11, 167-pounder should be free and clear from such issues come the start of the 2016 season. Ching tagged him as the Tigers' most versatile player. "He will be one of the Tigers' top cornerbacks, he occasionally contributes on offense and is among the Tigers' top kick returners," the Worldwide Leader contributor noted. As a freshman, he recorded a modest 25 tackles (0.5 for loss) with an interception and a fumble recovery. Expect him to come into his own as he develops. Source: ESPN.com