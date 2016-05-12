Player Page

Donte Jackson | Cornerback

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 167

Latest News

Recent News

NFL.com named LSU junior CB Donte Jackson the fastest player in college football.
We're not going to argue. Jackson has clocked a 4.24s 40-yard dash. But that's just the start. He posted a 10.22s 100-meter dash last month at the SEC Relays, and a 6.63s 60-meter dash at the 2016 SEC Indoor Championships. His track coach at LSU, Dennis Shaver, has compared Jackson to former Tigers speedster Trindon Holliday, while former teammate and Jets first-round pick Jamal Adams has described Jackson's speed as "God-given." The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Jackson will assume Tre'Davious White's role as LSU's top cornerback this fall. May 25 - 2:20 PM
Source: NFL.com
